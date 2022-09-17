12 best flattering plus-size coats for your winter wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We don't know about you, but now that summer is over, we're so ready to start shopping for our winter wardrobe. A cosy coat is essential for the change of seasons - and there are so many styles out there that will keep you warm while still being super flattering.

To save you from hours of endless scrolling, take a look at our edit of the best plus-size coats that you need for your winter wardrobe - from classic trench coats to cosy puffers, colourful blazers and more...

Best plus-size winter coats

Fashion Union Plus oversized longline coat, was £75, now £24, ASOS

ASOS has a huge selection of cosy plus-size wardrobe must-haves for winter - and we're loving this cosy cream longline coat.

Plus shearling belted coat, £135.20, Karen Millen

This Karen Millen coat is so flattering with its belt that cinches the waist, finished with super soft faux fur on the collar and cuffs.

Plus classic trench coat, £79.99, Mango

Everyone needs a classic trench for their wardrobe - and this ultra elegant coat from Mango is available in sizes up to XXL.

Check longline faux fur coat, from £95, SimplyBe

SimpleBe is the home of flattering pieces for all body types, with most of their items ranging from size 6-32. This faux fur longline coat is the ultimate cosy piece for winter - and we can't get enough of the check print.

Levi's Plus puffer jacket, £110, John Lewis

If you're looking for a puffa that you can throw on throughout the winter, this Levi's jacket is perfect. It's warm yet lightweight, and it comes with a hood.

Missguided Plus denim trench coat, £55, ASOS

For a stylish twist on the classic trench, try this contrast denim jacket. Plus, it's a great mix between warm and light, so it can be worn all year round.

Tie-belt coat, £39.99, H&M

This cream longline coat with a belt is the ultimate autumn-winter staple, and it's available up to size 22. If cream isn't your colour, you can also shop it in black and brown.

Plus belted puffer coat, £110, River Island

We're loving belted puffers right now, as they add some shape whilst still being super cosy.

Plus wool look coat, £52, Boohoo

Boohoo's plus-size range is filled with colourful pieces, and this pink longline coat is perfect for when you want to reach for a lighter jacket.

Plus leather biker jacket, was £365, now £292, Karen Millen

A leather jacket is a wardrobe must-have for all year round as it can instantly elevate any look. You can also shop this biker jacket in black and beige, but we're loving the chic purple shade.

Curve teddy collared jacket, £49.99, Yours

Yours specialises in plus size clothing, with their sizes ranging from 14-40. This red teddy jacket looks so warm, and we think it will look great teamed with a pair of leather trousers and biker boots.

Plus longline teddy puffer jacket, £52, Boohoo

Teddy bear fleece on a puffer jacket? You can't get cosier than that.

