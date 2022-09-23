Sequin dresses are absolutely everywhere right now and we're not complaining

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sequins aren't just for Christmas, everyone needs to remember that! Sequins are for life, and that's why I've been searching for the best sequin dresses to hang in your wardrobe for years to come.

There's always a time and a place for a sequin dress - whether you're looking for a sequin mini, maxi, midi, midaxi or ball gown. Quite frankly, whatever style you choose, you simply cannot go wrong if there's a shimmer and a shine.

As HELLO!'s resident sequin obsessive (ask anyone!), I wanted to scour the virtual rails for some of the best sparkliest frocks for you all to enjoy.

The best sequin dresses for 2022

Are you ready to be bedazzled?

Marks & Spencer sequin dress of dreams

Sequin tea dress, £79, Marks & Spencer

This champagne coloured sequin dress is a real masterpiece from M&S. It's a real star purchase, and if you don't buy it, I guarantee it'll live rent-free in your mind for years to come.

Coast sequin dress of dreams

Premium rose gold sequin and fringe dress, £151.20, Coast

Sequins AND fringing? What's not to love about this diviine - and premium - rose gold design? Perfect for Christmas!

Mango sequin dress of dreams

Rhinestone applique sequin dress, £229.99, Mango

This deserves a night out-out. Or maybe even a last minute trip to Vegas with the girls. Who's in?!

H&M sequin dress of dreams

Silver sequin wrap dress, £39.99, H&M

H&M rarely drops the sequins and sparkles, but when they do - like the dress above - they're always well worth the wait.

Oasis secret dress of dreams

Sequin feather trim halterneck dress, £159.20, Oasis

This multi-coloured sequin dress with feather trim isn't one for wallflowers.

ASOS sequin dress of dreams

The Frolic sequin dress with sequare neck, £40, ASOS

Thiis is the kind of dress that just commands attenton,

Zara sequin dress of dreams

Navy sequin maxi dress, £89.99, Zara

Wait until you see the back of this navy sequin maxi dress from Zara? It's so Kate Moss!

Warehouse sequin dress of dreams

Pink sequin dress, £151.20, Warehouse

Prepare to turn heads in this hot pnk sequin dress.

Ro&Zo sequin dress of dreams

Gold sequin dress with flutter sleeves, £109, Ro&Zo

This super flattering sequin shift dress can be worn year after year.

Nadine Merabi sequin dress of dreams

Phoebe sequin dress, £225, Nadine Merabi

The ultimate showstopper dress. Be prepared to wow!

