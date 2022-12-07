Best faux shearling and sherpa coats this winter - it’s the latest ‘It’ outerwear to invest in 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Faux shearling coats are all the craze come winter, but this season it has been given an overhaul in the form of sherpa jackets.

While some retailers list sherpa coats as shearling, or faux shearling, borg or reversible aviator jackets, what you need to know is the fleece lining is on the outside of the jacket and is the trend of the season.

The huge fashion craze and winter outerwear trend is loved by many influencers who have been styling the outerwear piece with some of the simplest outfits, such as jeans and a t-shirt, to leave the coat to do the talking - and wow it has made an impression.

The statement jacket can be worn for any occasion, layered over the most classic everyday looks, or more stylish ensembles, but one thing for sure - it will elevate any look, and we want one.

Best shearling coats for women

The Toteme, Mango and Massimo Dutti sherpa jackets have proved to be the most popular designs, and sold out due to high demand. But don’t panic, as we have found similar stylish ensembles to see you through the winter months.

John Lewis

Albaray’s Borg Collarless Coat is,a arguably, as close as we may be able to get to the Toteme Sherpa Jacket dupe from a high street store.

This creation may be on the pricier side, but it is slightly longer in length, falling mid-thigh, it boasts the black toggle fastening and features the textured exterior.

Albaray Borg Collarless Coat, £189, John Lewis

M&S

M&S’ Faux Shearling Textured Reversible Jacket has proved to be a sell out success, but for shoppers who missed out on this chic design can get their hands on the Borg Lightweight jacket, which comes in two colours, onyx and beige.

This number provides that extra layer to keep you snug and warm, and can be worn under coats, or on its own.

Borg Lightweight Jacket, £35 from M&S

Levi's

Levis may be best known for denim garments, but the brand’s outerwear is equally as impressive.

This design is ideal for those looking for extra warmth as it comes longer in length, and has a contrast panel fastening.

Levi's sherpa reversible jacket, £130, ASOS

H&M

H&M never fail to impress when it comes to their womenswear, whether it is accessories, outerwear, or evening garments.

While they may not have a sherpa jacket, there are very similar Toteme dupes to shop, which you may find under Borg or Teddy coat when searching for new outerwear.

Teddy jacket, £49.99, H&M

& Other Stories

& Other Stories is the place to shop for stylish garments, including sherpa jackets and shearling coats.

While there are some very similar designs to the Toteme and Mango Sherpa jacket, its the Faux Shearling Coats, which has caught our attention as it is warming, longer in length, yet still boasts the textured exterior.

Faux Shearling Coat, £120, & Other Stories

Ugg

Ugg are known for their comfortable boots and slippers, but the outerwear is another firm favourite for shoppers.

What we love about the Frankie Sherpa Trucker Jacket is it boasts the textured exterior, but also the boxy fit similar to the Mango variation we have been lusting after.

Frankie Sherpa Trucker Jacket, £145, Ugg

Zara

Zara’s Shearling Cropped Jacket is ideal for those shopping a stylish Sherpa jacket, as it is super feminine, thanks to the cropped design, still boasts the boxed fit, with the addition of a warming collar.

Plus, it features button front fastening in contrast black detailing, perfect to layer over chunky knitwear this winter.

Faux Shearling Cropped Jacket £49.99, Zara

AllSaints

For those looking for a slice of luxury when shopping Sherpa jackets, or similar designs, Allsaints has ticked that box.

The Duthie design is a two in one design, as one side is super soft merino wool, while the other is nappa with quilted detailing, so you can brave any elements this winter and still look uber stylish.

Duthie Reversible Shearling Liner Jacket, £999, AllSaints

Next

Next has understood the assignment with their Teddy Borg Duffle coat, as it features a high collar to keep you extra warm, the textured exterior, as well as black detailing, and a duffle-like front fastening for that extra je ne sais quo.

We predict this will sell out fast, so you will want to shop quick for this look.

Ecru Cream Teddy Borg Duffle Jacket, £75, Next

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch never fail to impress with the winter warming garments, whether it is the fleece lined hoodies, or puffer jackets, and now the Toggle Sherpa Coat.

This design is everything you could wish for when shopping the on-trend sherpa style, as it comes in a beige or camel colour, toggle front fastening, collar detail and leather lined pocket detailing.

Toggle Sherpa Coat, £150, from Abercrombie & Fitch

