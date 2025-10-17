There's a reason I can't quit a scarf coat - it's the high street's favourite winter coat

There's a reason I keep defaulting to a scarf coat for the last few winters. Ever since the scarf coat catapulted into the mainstream in 2021, thanks to that trending Totême jacket, I can't give up the elegant, luxurious looking wool coat. Scarf coats tick all the boxes as an easy elevation to my winter outfits; they're, warm, they're chic and surprisingly practical. I don't think I've ever felt as elegant as wearing one, as I throw the attached scarf over my shoulder with a laissez faire attitude of someone who's sauntering the streets of Paris, despite my reality being rushing on the school run.

And they're in the running to be the most in demand coat of 2025, with the high street awash with scarf coats from muted colours to bright shades and patterned, wool versions. With good reason, in my opinion. They're rich-looing, and offer the most sophisticated of silhouettes. The addition of an attached scarf is the best way to keep you cosy - no more lost scarves and accessories on your morning commute, because these coats have them attached, although some scarf coat styles do offer a detachable version.

There's a scarf coat at every price point and in every type, too. Cashmere and wool options are the most prevalent - and closest to the original - but you'll find quilted scarf coats, cotton versions and lightweight wrap versions.

I've never received as many compliments on a coat as I have done when wearing my high street dupe of the Totême jacket, and my HELLO! colleague Leanne Bayley has already snapped up Mint Velvet's trending scarf coat, the Scarf Wool Blend Coat.

Scarf coats - the rise of the trend

Cast your mind back to 2021, as we emerged from Covid lockdowns and months of wearing practical puffa jackets and waterproof raincoats. Enter Swedish label Totême, who took us all by surprise with their bestselling - and now iconic - scarf coat. The draped, wool-blend coat was distinguished by its blanket-stitch border and matching fringed scarf, with the most popular colourway of dark grey with white stitching selling out continuously through its first season.

Cue countless high street iterations, all looking to emulate the easy elegance of the trending Totême jacket. Even those sold out when released, with new versions trickling through throughout the seasons. Now the scarf coat is as c

I spoke to stylist Helen Canning on the rise of the scarf coat: "Scarf coats have been in high demand ever since Totême introduced their iconic wool version, a piece that really set the tone for modern, minimalist outerwear. This season, the style is everywhere, and it’s easy to see why, because the integrated scarf detail adds an effortless, elevated touch that feels refined. It’s a look that brings instant polish to any winter outfit and no matter your budget, there’s a scarf coat for you."

Scarf coats - how to style

One scroll of your Instagram Explore page and you'll find plenty of scarf coat style inspiration. Treat like you would any other wool coat, and wear for any a occasion, from a smart jacket to evening to your everyday winter essential. Can you wear one with sneakers and a woolly hat? Absolutely, but swap the woollen hat for a baseball cap and you'll bring it right on trend.

Considerations should be taken when choosing the colour of your scarf coat, taking into account the colours you wear most. If you're someone who wears denim or black the majority of the time, you can afford to go for any shade of scarf coat. But winter neutral fans should stick to their colour palette of light greys, creams, and nudes. A pop of colour like a red or pink scarf coat is always welcome in the darker months, but you might find a classic black, grey or chocolate brown will be worn more. Burgundy, a perennial winter tone, is a hot choice this year for a scarf coat, as are checked and boucle versions - think heritage chic with added elegance.

How I chose the best scarf coats

Popular brands: Every single brand in this edit, I've shopped, and most for a winter coat so I can vouch for the quality and value for money.

Every single brand in this edit, I've shopped, and most for a winter coat so I can vouch for the quality and value for money. Inclusive sizing: Where possible, the scarfs are available in petite sizing, curve and every single shape and size.

Where possible, the scarfs are available in petite sizing, curve and every single shape and size. Variety: Scarf coats are not a one trick pony, and while wool is the most popular I've also found them in quilted, cotton and boucle.

Shop the best scarf coats

1/ 10 H&M Scarf Detail Coat © H&M £44.99 at H&M $59.99 at H&M Editor's Note: Such an affordable coat that looks luxurious and expensive - the attached scarf is the ideal width for draping, and the cute short length hits just above the hip.

2/ 10 Whistles Black Double Face Wool Fringe Coat © Whistles £399 at Whistles $799 at Whistles Editor's Note: Designed in a classic black shade, Whistles' fringe scarf coat is double-faced, has a built in scarf at the neckline with on-trend fringing and made from wool to keep you warm.



3/ 10 Mint Velvet Scarf Wool Blend Coat © Mint Velvet £235 at John Lewis $385 at Mint Velvet Editor's Note: A stunning, sleek wool coat from Mint Velvet, this comes in cream or bright red. It has a flattering V-neckline, with built-in scarf, and button fastening.

4/ 10 Arket Double-Wool Blend Blazer © Arket £189 at Arket Editor's Note: This blazer style scarf coat is made from a double-faced wool-blend fabric and has a detachable scarf - so essentially, two jackets in one. The burgundy tone is spot on for winter, if you want a little warmer colour than black, navy or grey.



5/ 10 Cos Check Scarf Coat © Cos £189 at Cos $349 at Cos Editor's Note: For a touch of heritage chic, Cos has created this patterned jacket in a wool blend. The scarf can't be removed, but is perfectly positioned for a stylish drape.



6/ 10 Nobody's Child Quilted Detachable Scarf Coat © Nobody's Child £96 at Nobody's Child $184 at Nobody's Child Editor's Note: This slimline, quilted scarf coat is what you need for country walks and the school run. The scarf is detachable, and can be fastened with a popper. Once the scarf is removed, the coat is your classic quilted jacket, with a diamond quilt and pockets to the front.

7/ 10 L'amore Couture Scarf Coat © M and M £39.99 at MandM Direct Editor's Note: Another briliiant lookalike of the original jacket that started the trend, this is an absolute bargain if you want to try the look without the investment. It's a polyester mix, with detachable scarf.

8/ 10 Dorothy Perkins Scarf Coat © Dorothy Perkins £59.50 at Debenhams Editor's Note: This Dorothy Perkins coat incorporates two trends with its detachable belt and scarf. The shape is flattering to cinch in the waist, and the scarf long-line for elegant draping.

9/ 10 La Redoute Scarf Coat in Wool © La Redoute £94.99 at La Redoute Editor's Note: La Redoute's version of a scarf coat is longer length, burgundy and luxe-looking.