There's a reason I can't quit a scarf coat - it's the high street's favourite winter coat

There's a reason I keep defaulting to a scarf coat for the last few winters. Ever since the scarf coat catapulted into the mainstream in 2021, thanks to that trending Totême jacket, I can't give up the elegant, luxurious looking wool coat. Scarf coats tick all the boxes as an easy elevation to my winter outfits; they're, warm, they're chic and surprisingly practical. I don't think I've ever felt as elegant as wearing one, as I throw the attached scarf over my shoulder with a laissez faire attitude of someone who's sauntering the streets of Paris, despite my reality being rushing on the school run.
And they're in the running to be the most in demand coat of 2025, with the high street awash with scarf coats from muted colours to bright shades and patterned, wool versions. With good reason, in my opinion. They're rich-looing, and offer the most sophisticated of silhouettes. The addition of an attached scarf is the best way to keep you cosy - no more lost scarves and accessories on your morning commute, because these coats have them attached, although some scarf coat styles do offer a detachable version.
There's a scarf coat at every price point and in every type, too. Cashmere and wool options are the most prevalent - and closest to the original - but you'll find quilted scarf coats, cotton versions and lightweight wrap versions.
I've never received as many compliments on a coat as I have done when wearing my high street dupe of the Totême jacket, and my HELLO! colleague Leanne Bayley has already snapped up Mint Velvet's trending scarf coat, the Scarf Wool Blend Coat.
Scarf coats - the rise of the trend
Cast your mind back to 2021, as we emerged from Covid lockdowns and months of wearing practical puffa jackets and waterproof raincoats. Enter Swedish label Totême, who took us all by surprise with their bestselling - and now iconic - scarf coat. The draped, wool-blend coat was distinguished by its blanket-stitch border and matching fringed scarf, with the most popular colourway of dark grey with white stitching selling out continuously through its first season.
Cue countless high street iterations, all looking to emulate the easy elegance of the trending Totême jacket. Even those sold out when released, with new versions trickling through throughout the seasons. Now the scarf coat is as c
I spoke to stylist Helen Canning on the rise of the scarf coat: "Scarf coats have been in high demand ever since Totême introduced their iconic wool version, a piece that really set the tone for modern, minimalist outerwear. This season, the style is everywhere, and it’s easy to see why, because the integrated scarf detail adds an effortless, elevated touch that feels refined. It’s a look that brings instant polish to any winter outfit and no matter your budget, there’s a scarf coat for you."
Scarf coats - how to style
One scroll of your Instagram Explore page and you'll find plenty of scarf coat style inspiration. Treat like you would any other wool coat, and wear for any a occasion, from a smart jacket to evening to your everyday winter essential. Can you wear one with sneakers and a woolly hat? Absolutely, but swap the woollen hat for a baseball cap and you'll bring it right on trend.
Considerations should be taken when choosing the colour of your scarf coat, taking into account the colours you wear most. If you're someone who wears denim or black the majority of the time, you can afford to go for any shade of scarf coat. But winter neutral fans should stick to their colour palette of light greys, creams, and nudes. A pop of colour like a red or pink scarf coat is always welcome in the darker months, but you might find a classic black, grey or chocolate brown will be worn more. Burgundy, a perennial winter tone, is a hot choice this year for a scarf coat, as are checked and boucle versions - think heritage chic with added elegance.
How I chose the best scarf coats
- Popular brands: Every single brand in this edit, I've shopped, and most for a winter coat so I can vouch for the quality and value for money.
- Inclusive sizing: Where possible, the scarfs are available in petite sizing, curve and every single shape and size.
- Variety: Scarf coats are not a one trick pony, and while wool is the most popular I've also found them in quilted, cotton and boucle.