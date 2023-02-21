I tried Uniqlo’s TikTok-famous crossbody bag and take it from me, it’s absolutely genius

Uniqlo’s £15 crossbody bag is everywhere – and I mean everywhere – right now. The “round mini shoulder bag” has been dubbed the bag to end all bags on TikTok, thanks to its cool Scandi-designer vibes but definite ‘end of the month’ price tag.

Available in eight colours, it’s become a viral sensation for being small, but deceptively roomy with Mary Poppins vibes in terms of what you can fit in.

I’ve seen the bag all over Instagram too, with influencers with kids saying it’s an absolute must for parents on the go. It even has its own hashtag, #uniqlobag, with over 40 million views. Can it really be THAT good?

I decided to give it a go and let me tell you, one use and I’ve already ordered it in another colour it is that good. I even added a few to basket for the fellow mums in my life who battle chasing a toddler around a playground while hauling their valuables in some sort of bag (mine had been a cloth bag or a structured leather half moon bag, not the most practical).

We all know that days out with kids is never a baggage-free event, so I put the bag to the test to see if I could fit all my little one's paraphernalia in. Reader, I could.

We’re talking her water bottle, a few snacks, baby wipes and a change of clothes along with my purse, keys, lip balm and phone. I even managed to squeeze in a mini cuddly unicorn and her sunnies, because a toddler always has to have these along for the ride.

You’d also be able to fit in a nappy or two, if you forfeit the unicorn.

Slinging it across my body, I found I was free of the restraints of my usual cloth bag falling off my shoulder, and being wipe-clean meant my daughter’s sticky fingers weren’t held at arm’s-length.

It’s lightweight in itself that it doesn’t weigh you down, and has an adjustable strap for fitting over a puffa too. A few fellow mum friends have since bought the bag (a pink version and the green, FYI) and another friend has bought it in black as a bag to take to the gym and on dog walks, and the fresh yellow shade for weekends away.

If you want to get your hands on one of these genius little bags, make it a priority – they sell out constantly!

