Princess Victoria of Sweden just wore two statement midi skirts in one day – and looked incredible

Princess Victoria looked effortless as ever for a day of royal engagements on Thursday, stepping out in front of the cameras in two different outfits during her busy schedule in Stockholm. And, it's clear that the Swedish royal is just as much of a fan of a midi skirt as Duchesses Kate and Meghan - since she appeared in two different versions within 24 hours! For her daytime visit to the Stockholm International Water Institute, she chose a sell-out By Malene Birger red, white and blue striped number – which she teamed with a casual-cool t-shirt and heeled T-bar shoes. Love.

Princess Victoria's midi-and-tee outfit

Later, for her evening engagement at the opening night of the Bergman International Theatre Festival, Victoria upped the elegance with another midi skirt – this time a statement A-line version with dramatic art-inspired designs. She wore it with a chic white shirt, bold orange heels and a matching clutch, and her signature swept-back bun hairstyle.

It's been an idyllic summer for Victoria, who recently spent her annual holidays with her husband and children at Solliden palace, their residence for the summer months. The royal family recently shared some mega-adorable snaps from their break, too, with one showing little Prince Oscar, aged two, sat riding a white horse. Too cute.

She later changed for her evening look

It wasn't long before it was back to work for the Princess though, since she also made an official visit to Estonia as recently as Sunday – again looking incredibly chic in a striped nautical-inspired dress. Victoria clearly has a penchant for the print, which looked beautiful in white, black and cornflower blue – worn once again with her go-to chignon. Royal hairstyle of the year, we reckon!

