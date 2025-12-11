Crown Princess Victoria just wore her mother's strapless gown - 30 years later

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was a picture of regal elegance on 10 November as she stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Daniel, and parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, to attend the Nobel Prize Banquet 2025 at Stockholm City Hall, celebrating those with outstanding achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace.

The future Queen of Sweden, 48, looked stunning in a strapless gown which may look familiar to long-term followers of the Swedish royal family. Victoria opted for a gown designed by Jacques Zehnder, which her mother, Silvia, wore to the same Nobel banquet in 1994.

Victoria recycles her mother's designer gown © Getty Queen Silvia debuted the Jacques Zehnder gown in 1994 The gown features a dramatic asymmetrical strapless neckline, as well as a cinched waistline and full skirt with a crossover layer to match the sculptural bodice. When Queen Silvia wore the gown, she teamed it with Queen Sofia's tiara, which is sometimes referred to as the 'Nine-Prong Tiara' owing to its architectural shape.

© Montgomery/TT/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria wore her mother's Jacques Zehnder gown Meanwhile, Victoria put a 2025 spin on the dress by pairing it with a sleek bun at the nape of her neck (ballet buns have seen a huge resurgence in 2025 and have been showcased on the red carpet by the likes of Elle Fanning and Ariana Grande), but paid homage to her regal heritage with the beautiful Baden Fringe Tiara.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

© Pontus Lundahl/TT/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria stunned in the Baden Fringe Tiara This tiara has been in the Swedish royal family since 1881, when Princess Victoria of Baden married the future King Gustav V of Sweden, bringing the diamond diadem with her. The tiara was gifted to the bride by her parents, Grand Duke Frederick I of Baden and Princess Louise of Prussia, on her big day and has since been worn by many of Crown Princess Victoria's ancestors, including her own mother.

What does a stylist make of Victoria's recycled look? © Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Susumu Kitagawa, the Japanese chemist, arrive at the Nobel Prize Banquet 2025 Though a strapless dress may seem like an unusual choice for a winter event, fashion stylist Constance Richardson says that Princess Victoria delivers a beautifully modern take on winter formalwear. "The sculpted, asymmetrical neckline gives her strapless satin gown a striking architectural edge, while the cool-toned fabric and diamond tiara keep the look structured and regal," she tells HELLO!. "It's understated, polished, and perfectly suited to the formality of the Nobel Prize banquet."

Victoria's penchant for a strapless dress © Getty Crown Princess Victoria wore a strapless gown and the Napoleonic Amethyst Tiara The 2025 Nobel banquet, which is an annual event held on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death after the Nobel Prize ceremony, is not the first time Victoria has worn a strapless gown, though it is a rare occurrence to see her in one. She last wore this style to the banquet in 2014. It was a crimson number by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden.

© Getty Strapless gowns have a regal feel to them due to the exposed neck Strapless gowns feel glamorous and appropriate for an event of this status because they give the appearance of a longer neck and therefore a straighter, more elegant posture. Though it may feel counterintuitive to wear a shoulder-baring event in December, the streamlined effect this neckline creates can elevate your party wardrobe for this festive season. Constance is here to share her tips with HELLO! for styling a strapless dress in winter…