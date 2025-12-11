Crown Princess Victoria just wore her mother's strapless gown - 30 years later

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was accompanied by her husband, Prince Daniel, as she attended the Nobel Prize Banquet 2025 at Stockholm City Hall

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden close up wearing tiara© Getty
2 minutes ago
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was a picture of regal elegance on 10 November as she stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Daniel, and parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, to attend the Nobel Prize Banquet 2025 at Stockholm City Hall, celebrating those with outstanding achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace.

The future Queen of Sweden, 48, looked stunning in a strapless gown which may look familiar to long-term followers of the Swedish royal family. Victoria opted for a gown designed by Jacques Zehnder, which her mother, Silvia, wore to the same Nobel banquet in 1994.

Victoria recycles her mother's designer gown

Queen Silvia on stage with men in white tie in 1994© Getty
Queen Silvia debuted the Jacques Zehnder gown in 1994

The gown features a dramatic asymmetrical strapless neckline, as well as a cinched waistline and full skirt with a crossover layer to match the sculptural bodice. When Queen Silvia wore the gown, she teamed it with Queen Sofia's tiara, which is sometimes referred to as the 'Nine-Prong Tiara' owing to its architectural shape.

Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria at the Nobel Prize ceremony © Montgomery/TT/Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria wore her mother's Jacques Zehnder gown

Meanwhile, Victoria put a 2025 spin on the dress by pairing it with a sleek bun at the nape of her neck (ballet buns have seen a huge resurgence in 2025 and have been showcased on the red carpet by the likes of Elle Fanning and Ariana Grande), but paid homage to her regal heritage with the beautiful Baden Fringe Tiara.

Crown Princess Victoria © Pontus Lundahl/TT/Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria stunned in the Baden Fringe Tiara

This tiara has been in the Swedish royal family since 1881, when Princess Victoria of Baden married the future King Gustav V of Sweden, bringing the diamond diadem with her. The tiara was gifted to the bride by her parents, Grand Duke Frederick I of Baden and Princess Louise of Prussia, on her big day and has since been worn by many of Crown Princess Victoria's ancestors, including her own mother.

What does a stylist make of Victoria's recycled look?

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in white gown and tiara holding arm of Susumu Kitagawa, the Japanese chemist, descending stairs© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Susumu Kitagawa, the Japanese chemist, arrive at the Nobel Prize Banquet 2025

Though a strapless dress may seem like an unusual choice for a winter event, fashion stylist Constance Richardson says that Princess Victoria delivers a beautifully modern take on winter formalwear. 

"The sculpted, asymmetrical neckline gives her strapless satin gown a striking architectural edge, while the cool-toned fabric and diamond tiara keep the look structured and regal," she tells HELLO!. "It's understated, polished, and perfectly suited to the formality of the Nobel Prize banquet."

Victoria's penchant for a strapless dress  

Crown Princess Victoria sat on throne in red strapless gown© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria wore a strapless gown and the Napoleonic Amethyst Tiara

The 2025 Nobel banquet, which is an annual event held on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death after the Nobel Prize ceremony, is not the first time Victoria has worn a strapless gown, though it is a rare occurrence to see her in one. She last wore this style to the banquet in 2014. It was a crimson number by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden.

Eric Betzig (R) and Swedish Crown Princess Victoria in red gown descend steps© Getty
Strapless gowns have a regal feel to them due to the exposed neck

Strapless gowns feel glamorous and appropriate for an event of this status because they give the appearance of a longer neck and therefore a straighter, more elegant posture. Though it may feel counterintuitive to wear a shoulder-baring event in December, the streamlined effect this neckline creates can elevate your party wardrobe for this festive season. Constance is here to share her tips with HELLO! for styling a strapless dress in winter…

How to rock a strapless dress like Crown Princess Victoria – according to an expert

  1. Choose structured, winter-appropriate fabrics like satin or velvet.
  2. Add a tailored evening coat, cape, or faux fur for warmth.
  3. Anchor the neckline with statement jewellery or a brooch.
  4. Try elbow-length gloves for added warmth and elegance.
  5. Make sure the bodice fits securely with boning or internal corsetry to avoid a draught.
  6. Keep the focus on the neckline with a sleek updo or half-up style.

