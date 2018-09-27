Princess Beatrice looks incredible in a royal red dress (and it has a splash of pink) A regal look for the daughter of Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice is currently in New York City and on Wednesday evening, the royal delivered a speech at the Barclays Center, looking impeccable in the process. The daughter of the Duchess of York has returned four consecutive times to the annual charity event, and last year, she even introduced Brit supermodel Winnie Harlow to the stage. The event was to mark WE day - a celebration of young people making a difference in their local communities. The sister of Princess Eugenie - who is due to marry Jack Brooksbank on 12 October - took to the floor in a regal red dress and the close-fitting cut looked gorgeous on the daughter of Prince Andrew.

Betarice looked red hot in New York City

The vibrant frock had a cinched-in waist, gathered cuffs, a crew neckline and pastel pink piping, which was visible in the pleated skirt. Beatrice, 30, added bold black high heel shoes with double straps at the ankle and wore her trademark red hair in a loose, flowing style and highlighted her features with a flick of eyeliner and nude lip gloss.

Last month Beatrice and her younger sister Eugenie cemented their status as fashion icons as they graced the pages of Vogue in the publication's iconic September issue.

The sisters spoke about the criticism they have experienced over the years when it comes to their wardrobes. Eugenie recalled: "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. "I was looking after her," she went on. "And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me." The pair also said that there's "no point being angry with anyone for beating us up – we just need to shine light and love in the world."

