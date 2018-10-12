Kate Middleton stuns in Alexander McQueen for second royal wedding of the year The Duchess looked elegant as ever in a pink outfit by Alexander McQueen

The Duchess of Cambridge never fails to get her wedding guest look spot-on. From the gorgeous primrose yellow coat she chose for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials to the dusky pink silk dress with matching hat she was spotted in during her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews, Kate always looks elegant, appropriate, and never overdressed. And Friday was no exception, when she arrived in Windsor to celebrate Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank wearing a beautiful raspberry pink dress by Alexander McQueen - the same designer she chose for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May. It was also the same designer as her own wedding dress.

Kate accessorised with a stunning hat of the same hue with black high heeled shoes and a matching clutch bag. She wore her hair in a chic updo, kept her makeup subtle and accessorised with some gorgeous drop earrings. She looked relaxed and happy as she arrived at the chapel with husband Prince William, who looked dapper in a dark grey suit.

Last week 36-year-old royal made a strong return to official duties after giving birth to Prince Louis in April, carrying out her first engagement since the end of her maternity leave. She paid a visit to The Forest School in Paddington, where she bonded with local schoolchildren who were exploring and playing in the wildlife garden. During the engagement, Kate revealed that she and her elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte love being outdoors – and in particular going on spider hunts. She told teachers that they hunt for spiders "for hours".

READ MORE: Kate Middleton loves these affordable earrings – and you may already have them in your jewellery box

And on Wednesday she made an appearance at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in her role as patron, where opened the museum's new Photography Centre. Kate is known to have a passion for photography, and her images of her children have been released as official royal portraits several times.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal watch

Come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the spectacular carriage procession.