The surprising style detail about Jack Brooksbank's glasses you didn't notice

Millions were captivated by one incredibly romantic moment between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during the royal wedding on Friday - when Jack adorably kept his glasses on as his bride walked in, so he didn't miss a moment. And it's since been revealed that his chosen frames for the special day were in fact the exact same pair that the Duchess of Sussex caused a sell-out with, when she wore the sunglasses versions to the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto for her first-ever public appearance alongside Prince Harry.

Jack sweetly wore his glasses as Eugenie arrived, so he could see her clearly. Image: ITV

That's right, Jack wore the now-coveted Finlay & Co Percy glasses (minus the dark lenses, obviously). We wonder if it's a coincidence, or if he couldn't resist the Markle Sparkle like the rest of us! Either way, he looked incredibly dapper in the tortoiseshell frames, we think you'll agree. In fact, he's worn them many times before and they are thought to be his regular pair.

The groom's entire outfit was very smart, consisting of a three-piece morning suit with piped detailing at the hems. He wore contrasting colours to his best man, brother Thomas, choosing a navy waistcoat and pale blue tie. His floral buttonhole featured a beautiful thistle, thought to reflect the couple's love for Scotland.

Meghan caused a sell-out with her Finlay & Co sunnies

In the moment that Eugenie arrived at his side, Jack uttered some very sweet words to his now-wife, according to a lip reader. The groom was visibly teary as he set eyes on his longtime love, telling her "You look perfect" as she joined him at the entrance to the quire. "Thank you very much," Eugenie appeared to say. Aw!

Lip reader Tina Lannin also revealed that Eugenie jokingly asked her new husband, "Why aren't you holding my hand?" as they listened to the readings. Ms Lannin also claims that Zara Tindall told her cousin Prince Harry, "It's very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding." Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had said "I do" in the same venue just five months prior.