Duchess Meghan changes into bold blue shirt dress for final engagements in Tonga This colour might be her new favourite…

The Duchess of Sussex made yet another outfit change during her final day in Tonga on Friday, opting for a beautiful bold shirt dress – in a very similar hue to the Fijian blue gown that she wowed us all in back in Fiji. Who else is predicting Meghan's favourite shade will be all over the high street soon? Here's hoping. The gorgeous frock is the $595 'Cary dress' by US ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard, and – sob – it's nearly sold out in every size.

Meghan looked beautiful in her Veronica Beard dress

The comfy style was perfect for her afternoon schedule, which included unveiling The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College and watching a traditional singing performance – before heading back to the airport to travel back to Sydney.

Meghan teamed the dress with what looks like a new pair of heels in her collection, a baby-blue pair of Aquazzura's Amandine pumps. Cute! She once again wore her hair scraped back into a sleek ponytail – a look that's fast-becoming another of her go-tos.

Her makeup and hair looked flawless, too

Day 11 of the royal tour first saw Harry and Meghan meet with Tonga's Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers at the nation's St George Government Building. For the occasion, the Duchess wore a £1,062 green striped cotton dress by Martin Grant, which she teamed with green heels and a matching Prada clutch bag. These might be our favourite daytime looks on her yet! She also wore her sparkling Maison Birks diamond earrings, though she changed out of them for her afternoon engagements – choosing instead another of her favourites, the Adina Reyter Gold Three Diamond Curve Earrings.

There is much more in store for the newlyweds, who are due to attend the Invictus Games in Sydney before they finish their tour with a trip to New Zealand. It won't be long before we see them again, however, since the pair are due to appear at the Australian Geographic Society Awards on Friday – can we expect another beautiful gown from Meghan?