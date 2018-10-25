Duchess Meghan changes into custom Self-Portrait dress for arrival in Tonga She had the dress slightly altered...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Tonga for the next leg of their tour – which of course warrants an outfit change! Meghan chose to honour the country's flag in a bold red Self-Portrait dress, which has been altered into a midi length for her. It's been identified as the designer's Pleated Floral Gown, which sells online for £400 in its full-length form. She also accessorised with what's thought to be a Dior clutch bag from the fashion house's 2017 collection - a version of which she wore previously to the RAF Centenary Service in July.

Meghan looked radiant in her Self-Portrait dress

A pair of trusty navy Manolo Blahnik heels finishes the look, with Meghan wearing her hair long and loose as she stepped off the plane onto the red carpet. The royal couple were welcomed at the airport by Tonga's Princess Angelika Latufuipeka, before heading straight to their accommodation for their stay. Later, Harry and Meghan will be seen again in their finery, for an official welcome reception and dinner with King Tupou QI and Queen Nanasipau'u. Here's hoping we see Meghan in another gorgeous gown!

Before leaving Fiji earlier in the day, the pair took another trip to Nadi, towards the west of the main island – where they were greeted to a colourful welcome ceremony at the airport. Meghan opted to wear a forest green shift dress by Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu, teaming it with the same pair of Manolo heels and clutch bag (for ease once stepping back on the plane, no doubt).

We love Meghan's Pippa Small jewellery!

Her statement gold earrings, by ethical designer Pippa Small, arguably made the look – though they may be old favourites since they haven't been sold since 2016. Meghan is a big fan of the jeweller, and wore some memorably striking rings from the same brand to Princess Eugenie's wedding earlier in October. Oh to have a peek through her jewellery collection...

