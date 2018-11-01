Princess Beatrice surprises with quirky Halloween costume - see it here! Doesn't the royal look amazing?

While her older sister Princess Eugenie is enjoying married life with her new husband, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice had her own fun on Wednesday night by celebrating Halloween in style! The eighth-in-line to the throne was spotted partying at Annabel's in Mayfair, London on the spookiest night of the year and certainly dressed for the occasion - as a unicorn! Dressed in a white midi-dress with a black waist belt, Eugenie completed the look with a bright lilac wig with a unicorn horn headpiece.

Chelsy Davy also attended the same Halloween party as Beatrice, and wore a pair of ripped jeans with a sheer black and lace blouse, while completing her scary look with spider eye makeup and a pair of black feather earrings. The good friends weren't the only famous faces to celebrate Halloween in style, as celebrities including Jimmy Carr, Chris O'Dowd, Shirley Ballas and Keith Lemon all attended Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party in North London.

Beatrice has had a busy time since acting as Maid of Honour for her sister's wedding day, as she recently visited Laos in South East Asia to run the Luang Prabang Half Marathon with some friends, completing the challenge to benefit Lao Friends Hospital for Children. During her time there, the royal also attended the Lao Friends Second Annual Gala Dinner in Luang Prabang, and looked stylish in a black floral print dress. Beatrice's royal wedding outfit, a blue Ralph & Russo blue dress, was met with praise during Eugenie's special day, and the royal previously opened up about being there for her sister, telling Vogue: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride." The pair have even said they are each other's "rock", as they share the same experiences of being young working royals.

