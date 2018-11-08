Princess Beatrice wows in plunging red dress at London fundraiser with Kate Moss The royal wore a gorgeous velvet outfit for the charity event

Princess Beatrice looks stunning in this gorgeous red velvet dress! The daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson wore the elegant outfit to an art auction fundraiser at cool London club Annabel's on Wednesday evening in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. Beatrice mingled with the likes of Kate Moss and Jade Jagger at the event, posing for photos with supermodel Kate. Beatrice had had a busy day, earlier attending the 2018 Web Summit in Lisbon where she joined a panel discussion on social media. The royal didn't look a bit tired as she mingled with celebrities at Annabel's.

The Princess looked super chic in the knee-length velvet dress which featured long sleeves, a plunging V neckline and a cinched in waist. The royal teamed the dress with a black belt, black high heels and the cute Queen Margaret GG mini bag by Gucci with bee embellishment, which is priced at £850. Beatrice wore her glossy red hair in a glamorous down style and went for the beauty look of the moment: smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks and a nude lip.

Beatrice, whose sister Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October, is clearly a fan of the Gucci brand. She wore a beautiful monochrome gown with sparkly bow detail by the label to the Global Gift Gala on Friday evening.

The 30-year-old royal is also a big fan of keeping fit. Beatrice spent a week in South East Asia following the royal wedding to run a half marathon supporting a children's hospital. A keen runner, Beatrice previously became the first royal to run the London Marathon in 2010, and completed this race to benefit Lao Friends Hospital for Children.

