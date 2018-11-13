The Queen invites Charlotte Tilbury to the Palace for a very special reason The Queen is made up!

On Tuesday - Charlotte Tilbury - one of the most influential, popular makeup moguls ever went to Buckingham Palace for a very special reason - she was awarded a MBE from Her Majesty The Queen, for her services to the beauty and cosmetics industry. The makeup powerhouse, who was accompanied by her husband and parents, looked incredible as she picked up her award, wearing a fabulous black cocktail dress by Alice Temperley and an embellished hat by Victoria Grant. Bowing for the monarch - who looked as elegant as always in a camel toned dress - Charlotte looked delighted with her accolade which is a pinnacle moment in her career which has spawned of 26 years. Charlotte said: "Today has been one of the most magical days of my life! I am so thrilled to receive this honour, especially from Her Majesty, the Queen who has been an endless source of inspiration to me!"

Charlotte is clearly a big fan of the royal family - just take a look at her lipstick collection. 'The Duchess' - said to be named after Kate - is described as a 'candied tea-rose', is a available exclusively online and is a big hit with customers.

With a satin finish and rose undertones, it's certainly a shade that Prince William's wife would wear herself, as the royal is rarely seen wearing anything other than a pretty nude lip.

MORE: The Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is so sparkly, it will have you wishing for 1st December right now

In homage to the Queen, there's 'Legendary Queen' - a rich matte berry red - and the original monarch-inspired shade 'The Queen', which is a crown-jewel, raspberry pink.

Very Victoria, £24, Charlotte Tilbury

The Duchess of Sussex is a long-time fan of the nude lip and it has been said that she is a big fan of CT.

MORE: The waiting list for Charlotte Tilbury's new launch has reached over 25k

It's believed Meghan's go-to lippy is Very Victoria - a striking taupe nude which was inspired by one of the former Suit's star's favourite fashion designers - Victoria Beckham.