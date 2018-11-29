The Countess of Wessex hosted a fashion event at Buckingham palace and we give her outfit full marks The Countess keeps it classic

On Wednesday evening, the Countess of Wessex showcased her impeccable style as she hosted a glittering fashion event. Held at Buckingham Palace, the soirée celebrated 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project. Sophie, looked incredible in a black pencil skirt, cut with a fishtail hem that was embossed with a red rose print. How fabulous! The 53-year-old teamed the blooming lovely number with a simple black cashmere roll neck jumper, black boots and wore her blonde hair smoothed back in a chic ponytail. Delicate hoop earrings and her favourite gold chain finished off her well-put together ensemble.

Prince Edward's wife looked in great spirits as she chatted with designers, artists and various magazine editors at the bash. Amongst the guest list was former model Bibi Russell, as well as plus-size model Felicity Hayward who dazzled in a stunning cut-out silver dress. Alexander McQueen boss Emmanuel Gintzburger was also there as well as high-end designers Phoebe English, Giles Deacon and Christopher Kane.

Sophie has been a patron of the college since 2013 and took the opportunity to speak about her passion for both sustainable and responsible fashion.

The mother-of-two also remarked that she was thrilled the college was working with female prisoners, giving them job opportunities to work as seamstresses. "To give female prisoners the chance to come out of prison with a genuine job opportunity is a wonderful thing to do," she said. The royal also made a playful joke about her own amazing style, adding: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Well, we can’t say we agree with that one Sophie; you’ve always been chic!

