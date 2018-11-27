Princess Eugenie dresses to impress wearing one of her favourite designers for first post-wedding appearance An excellent choice from the newlywed

It's certainly been a stylish few months for Princess Eugenie. First there was that absolutely stunning wedding dress she wore by Peter Pilotto and then there was, of course, the to-die-for Zac Posen blush pink silk gown that she wore to the evening reception and now, she's chosen yet another show-stopping frock.

Exclusively shot for HELLO! Magazine alongside her new hubby, Jack Brooksbank, the couple stepped out in London in support of Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York at the launch of Street Child's Count Me In campaign and we couldn't have loved the Princess's look more. Keeping things demure and classy, the 28-year-old opted for the divine navy Aviden dress by Serbian fashion designer, Roksanda. Sweeping the floor, nipped in naturally at the waist, the sleeveless silhouette was beautifully elegant.The best part however was the structured neck details. Scalloped-edged, it featured cut-out sections which scooped into a high-neck. Sadly for those looking to emulate the look however, the dress is sold out everywhere online currently.

Keeping the rest of the look simple, Eugenie wore her hair straight with a side parting swept back behind her shoulders and her makeup was beautifully dewy. Her skin was radiant with a subtle blush, her lips were natural with just a swipe of gloss and her eyes were framed by a natural-looking layer of mascara.

The Duchess of Cambridge in Roksanda

The Duchess of Sussex in Roksanda

Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice both love Roksanda's designs, but they're not the first royal to look incredible in Roksanda, both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have worn pieces by the designer too. Remember when Kate rocked the banana yellow and white panelled pencil dress during her visit to Sydney in 2014? Yes, that was Roksanda. Or what about when Meghan wore the two-tone blue sleeveless dress during her very own royal Sydney tour in October 2018? A royal favourite indeed.