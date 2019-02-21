Pregnant Meghan Markle's ultra-comfy travel outfit is so relatable Athleisure all the way…

The Duchess of Sussex has left New York after a whirlwind trip to celebrate her baby shower with her close friends – and after the big event, we're not surprised she opted for an ultra-comfortable outfit to travel home to Prince Harry. She chose head-to-toe athleisure for her flight, wearing adidas trainers, Lulu Lemon sports leggings and an Ingrid and Isabel jacket zipped up over her bump, layering a chic camel coat over the top. Sweetly, she also wore a cap in support of her friend Abigail Spencer, which is a promo product for her new TV show, Rectify.

Meghan dressed comfortably for her flight home

Meghan's leather holdall looks very practical too – we reckon she could easily fit her yoga mat in there! It's from Cuyana and costs $395. Her leggings are Lulu Lemon's 'Align' pant, which sell online for £88, while her Ingrid and Isabel jacket is the 'Active Side Zip Maternity Jacket', £70. The Duchess' travel trainer of choice is the Adidas 'Ultraboost' running shoe, which are worth around £150.

We certainly got a little more of an insight into Duchess Meghan's off-duty style during her trip to the Big Apple – earlier in the week, she was photographed looking cool in a navy blue coat (the same Victoria Beckham number she rocked on Christmas Day), a tweed baker boy cap in grey, simple black trousers and and a smart YSL tote. She also carried a Rag & Bone fedora hat – in case she fancied a change.

An outfit arriving at the baby shower, thought to Meghan's! Image: Splash

Celebrity guests including Amal Clooney, Meghan's best pal Jessica Mulroney and American TV presenter Gayle King all attended the Duchess' beautiful baby shower at the Mark Hotel in NY. According to Tatler, the friends all celebrates in the hotel's penthouse suite, which is spread over two floors and offers stunning views over Central Park. We didn’t get a glimpse at Meghan's chosen shower outfit - aside from a cryptic garment bag entering the venue - but no doubt the royal mum-to-be looked glowing and gorgeous. On to the Moroccan tour!

