Sarah Ferguson is gorgeous in green at glamorous New York premiere She stuck to her favourite fashion staples

Lucky Sarah, Duchess of York took a trip to New York this week, appearing at the premiere of Broadway play The Life and Times of The Temptations on Thursday night. Sarah stuck to her favourite colour, emerald green, for the occasion, teaming her bold blouse with another of her staples, a black flared mini skirt. Sheer black tights, a leather jacket, and suede black trainers finished the look, as well as pretty hoop earrings – shown off by her swept-back red hair.

Sarah posed for photographers on the red carpet

Actually, Sarah was the ultimate royal recycler with her outfit, since she wore the high-neck top at her last engagement - the annual Leadership Development Conference with the Women's Foodservice Forum in Dallas. Adding a smart velvet blazer this time, the gold buttons gave us serious Balmain vibes, which we're always happy about!

Sarah has previously opened up about why the colour green holds special significance to her. Having memorably chosen the colour for daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding, she explained that the vintage Manolo Blahnik bag she carried had belonged to her mother. "Mum had carried the handbag at my wedding to Prince Andrew and the admission tickets were still in it. They were green — which was why I wore green on the day," she told the Daily Mail.

She wore the same top for her last engagement in Dallas. Image: @sarahferguson15 Instagram

Thursday was a special day for the York family, since Princess Eugenie attended her first official engagement with husband Jack Brooksbank and dad Prince Andrew. Though away in the states, Sarah made sure to pay tribute to her loved ones on Instagram, writing, “So proud of Andrew, Eugenie and Jack today at the opening of the new Stanmore Building @rnohnhs. Eugenie was operated on there at the age of 12 for scoliosis and my family owes the hospital so much.”

