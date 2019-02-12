Sarah, Duchess of York just stepped out in a trend she has NEVER tried before This is lovely...

The Duchess of York has been doing an incredible job launching her charity in Africa and we are right behind her! The former wife of Prince Andrew was pictured in Sierra Leone to launch Street Child and whilst she was there, the gorgeous redhead had a wonderful dress made for her by Madam Wokie - a designer who specialises in traditional Kente styles. We have exclusive images of the 59-year-old in her fabulous get up and doesn't she look great? The local based fashion brand produces durable and affordable African-inspired garments and glam accessories.

Sarah has never worn an African print before

Youth empowerment, sustainability and ethical fashion are a huge part of Madam Wokie's ethos. We spoke to the designer herself, who had the lovliest things to say about Sarah. " She was really nice. She has never worn an African dress before and she fell in love with the pattern." The designer explained that through the Madam Wokie Arts and crafts initiative, the organisation provides capacity building, mentorship and skills training for young women and girls. Every year the brand selects a group of young women to train in a particular trade that will subsequently result in income generation, self-sufficiency and employability.

Sarah's dress was custom-made by Madam Wokie

Sarah loved the concept - particularly the fact the brand works with one of the partners of UK Street Child, which provides three hundred uniforms for marginalised children per year. The Duchess "fell in love" with the brand and decided to support the sustainable business by wearing a bespoke piece which was expertly handmade by skilled artisans.

The rainbow style design featured shades of purple, red and gold and had a gold belt at the waist. Sarah swept her hair back and even carried a funky slouch bag in the same print, and added nude, slipper-style shoes with gold toe caps. Madam Wokie said on Instagram, that it "was a pleasure styling and designing a bespoke Madam Wokie piece for Sarah," and thanked her for wearing it.

