Sarah Ferguson's latest outfit is the ultimate lesson in power dressing The perfect choice for the event she was speaking at!

Sarah, Duchess of York gave a nod to her iconic eighties style on Wednesday, when she attended the annual Leadership Development Conference with the Women's Foodservice Forum in Dallas. We reckon her outfit was perfect for the occasion, where she spoke about advancing female leadership with CEO Hattie Hill - her tailored power blazer was the ideal choice. The velvet jacket even came complete with Balmain-esque gold buttons - a total retro win, right? Scroll down to see the picture...

Sarah teamed her navy blazer with a blouse in her favourite shade, emerald green, which she has previously revealed holds a special significance to her. Having memorably chosen the colour for daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding, she explained that the vintage Manolo Blahnik bag she carried had belonged to her mother. "Mum had carried the handbag at my wedding to Prince Andrew and the admission tickets were still in it. They were green — which was why I wore green on the day," she told the Daily Mail.

The mother-of-two posted a happy photo from her Dallas visit to Instagram on Thursday, writing: "Honoured to have spoken with Hattie Hill @womensfoodserviceforum in Dallas, focusing on advancing women leaders #entrepreneurship #wff #wfflimitless #dallas."

At Sarah's last public appearance, she adorably twinned with daughter Princess Beatrice, when the attended the Education in Emergencies panel together in February. The mother and daughter duo both opted for smart blue coats for the affair, and even styled their strawberry blonde hair in similar loose curls.

Beatrice at the Portrait Gala on Tuesday

Beatrice recently wowed us all at the Portrait Gala, too, joining the Duchess of Cambridge for the starry party with new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by her side. The Princess looked beautiful in her crimson belted dress, which she teamed with a black clutch bag and matching heels to make things official with her new beau, who she had never attended an event with publicly before.

