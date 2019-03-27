Princess Beatrice's ultra-chic Maje dress just went into the sale at 50 per cent off Did somebody say payday?

Princess Beatrice was one of the guests at a swanky fashion party on Tuesday evening, so of course she chose to wear a dress from cool-girl brand Maje for the occasion! The royal mingled with the likes of Charlotte Dellal and Lady Mary Charteris at the event, which celebrated the second fashion collaboration between handbag brand Misela and Mrs Alice – and Beatrice's velvet frock from the Parisian store will no doubt send royal fans rushing to their nearest stockist.

Beatrice wore her Maje frock to the fashion launch

It's lucky, then, that it's currently reduced at 50 per cent off in the sale – but sadly, only from the US website, since Beatrice's in-demand dress has already sold out in the UK. Sob. We wonder if the Princess picked it up in New York during her recent visit? It's still available in all sizes, reduced from $515 to $257.50 online. For the party, she teamed it with sheer black tights and black heels with glittery details, leaving her hair loose and relaxed.

The eldest York sibling isn't the only royal fan of Maje – in fact, sister Princess Eugenie recently stepped out in the brand for a special public appearance. Her gorgeous tweed-style cream dress is from the brand's latest collection, and thankfully much easier to get hold of at £315 from the UK site. Not done there, she finished the outfit by carrying her incredible Chloé Nile bag – causing some serious handbag envy here at HELLO!.

Maje Ripicow dress, $257.50

Beatrice has been making more and more loved-up appearances with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, too, and recently proved that her favourite style staples haven't changed over the years. While strolling hand-in-hand with Edoardo in New York recently, she happily sported her favourite pair of Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots – the same style she's been pictured wearing since 2010. Impressive! We're glad she's getting the cost per wear out of those £660 babies…

