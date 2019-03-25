Marks & Spencer's metallic pleated skirt looks ROYALLY like the Countess of Wessex's A royally good dupe you can't afford to miss

The Countess of Wessex has got one of those wardrobes where everything in it is a total show-stopper. In October last year, the wife of Prince Edward stepped out at the Le Cercle de L'Union Interaillee - which is a private club - at the hotel Perrinet de Jars. The 54-year-old wore a simple black button-down top, and accessorised it with the most amazing metallic-pleated skirt in a shimmering silver. The skirt is from her favourite designer Emilia Wickstead - and cost a cool £1015. The glistening fabric swished as it caught the light and ensured all eyes were on her. The royal added black court shoes, subtle jewellery and carried a black clutch bag. If you fancy getting Sophie's look for less, we suggest getting down to Marks & Spencer, pronto! The high street brand has a really similar skirt which also is made from a metallic fabric, and is cut in a midi length with pleats, just like the royal's designer version. The main difference is the price - this gem will cost you just £29.50.

We loved Sophie's Emilia Wickstead skirt she wore in 2018

Ideal for evenings soiree's or special occasions, the glam separate has an elasticated waist which is perfect for pairing with a simple blouse and heels or even a slogan T-shirt and trainers. It is available in both regular and an extra-long length, but is selling out as week speak, so don't delay if you are tempted to buy.

Marks & Spencer has a great dupe for £29.50

Last week, the royal attended a dinner for the Hike for Hope: Ethiopia charity and looked stunning in a past-season dress from Oscar de la Renta that gave her a super-sleek edge.

The knitted number was made in a feminine fit-and-flare silhouette, with cut-outs at the neckline and it was also adorned with a striking jacquard floral design.

Sophie added a navy blue tailored jacket, high heels and carried a studded clutch bag. So chic...

