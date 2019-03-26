Queen Letizia has totally floored us with her latest royal gown Hello, sparkles

Queen Letizia of Spain is on an official visit to Argentina with her husband King Felipe - and boy, are we excited for her fashion choices. The glamorous royal chose an ultra-pretty turquoise midi gown for a gala dinner in Buenos Aires on Monday night, and we're even getting more than a few Duchess of Sussex vibes from the look - don't you think? Letizia carried a CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch, as Meghan has in the past, and scraped her hair back in a sleek bun much like the style the British royal has become known for.

Letizia walked happily with Argentinian First Lady Juliana Awada

The Queen's custom cocktail dress is also by her go-to designer Carolina Herrera, thought to have been based on a full-length gown that's currently available to buy for a casual £6,436.32. It's made in mega-luxurious silk and features shimmering gold floral embroidery - we're not surprised Letizia wanted her own unique version! She paired her look with a simple pair of gold strappy heels and an enviable tan.

Despite only touching down on Sunday, Letizia's sparkling gown was already her third outfit of the official trip. On arrival, she looked chic in a belted mint green dress, and later that day she changed into another midi frock - this time an ivory number by Spanish designer Pedro Del Hierro. Argentinian First Lady Juliana Awada looked incredible too, in two of her own ultra-elegant dresses. Now that's what we call power dressing.

Letizia wore a Pedro Del Hierro dress earlier in the day

The royal couple's trip to Argentina is the first from a Spanish monarch in 16 years, and will see them attend a number of important engagements. We reckon we'll see plenty more outfits championing Letizia's favourite Spanish and South American designers during the visit - stay tuned for more…

