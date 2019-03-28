The Duchess of Cornwall recycled her favourite floral dress and it looks as good as new We all need a straw bag this summer, right?

Like her royal relatives, the Duchess of Cornwall loves to re-work her favourite items of clothing to make sure she makes the most out of them - so we weren't surprised to see one of her staple summer dresses make an appearance during her royal tour of the Caribbean. Camilla wore her pretty pansy-print Fiona Clare frock for her final engagements in Cuba on Wednesday, and to fly to the Cayman Islands for the next leg of her trip - the perfect choice for a busy day in the sun, we reckon!

Camilla wore one of her favourite Fiona Clare dresses

To style up her dress the 2019 way, she carried her new raffia tote bag by Heidi Klein, which she's loyally worn on a number of occasions throughout the tour. With bamboo handles and a straw, basket-like finish, Camilla's right on-trend for this Spring/Summer, don't you think? She also wore her current favourite Sole Bliss heels and a pretty pearl jewellery set.

Actually, it seems that the Fiona Clare floral number is one of the Duchess' favourites for overseas tours, since she was also pictured wearing it during recent visits to France and Ghana. She chose the dress in July 2018 for a visit to Wales with Prince Charles, too, and has actually owned the dress since 2011. She also has the same silhouette in a number of other prints, so it's firmly one of her fashion must-haves.

She's also taken her favourite cherry-print clutch on the tour

Camilla has been recycling a selection of her favourite clothing and accessories for the trip, and mixing in some new season pieces. On Tuesday, she carried another of her go-to statement handbags, a cherry-print raffia clutch bag, with her floaty pastel midi dress - her tortoiseshell Ray Ban sunglasses and espadrille wedges have also been staples in her tour wardrobe.

