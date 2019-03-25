The Duchess of Cornwall reveals excitement about royal baby as Meghan's due date nears Camilla can't wait!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall proved extremely popular with the public as they visited Havana - so much so the royal couple were mobbed by the public and press as they went on a walkabout during their historic tour of Cuba. Surrounded by royal protection officers and Cuban security, the pair were kept very busy, keeping back the crowds from Charles and Camilla as they explored the Unesco World Heritage Site. Looking lovely in a pastel blue pleated dress and a lacy parasol, the 71-year-old Duchess spoke with a group of American tourists, who asked her about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy. A lady called Mimi Ricketts, 50, said: "I said 'Are you excited about the new baby about to arrive in your family?' and she said yes she was."

Charles and Camilla were very popular in Havana

The birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's baby has the nation filled with wonder and despite the former Suits star being reportedly close to the due date now, she is showing no signs of slowing down.

WATCH: Royals in Cuba

Last week, it was revealed that she attended a private meeting with one of her patronages, Smart Works, on Friday, confirming that she has now met with each of her original patronages ahead of the royal baby's arrival. The Court Circular note for 22 March read: "The Duchess of Sussex, Patron, this morning attended a Meeting at Smart Works, St Charles Hospital, Exmoor Street, London W10."

The public last saw mother-to-be Meghan at an unplanned engagement at New Zealand House in London last week, to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack. The heavily-pregnant royal looked as lovely as ever, wearing a pair of earrings featuring a crossed feathers design given to her by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Harry and Meghan laid flowers outside and were among the first people to sign the book of condolence, which opened to the public on Tuesday.

