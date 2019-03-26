The Duchess of Cornwall's chic evening outfit had a surprising boho edge Did you spot it?

The Duchess of Cornwall looked her typically stylish self on Monday evening, as she met with Lis Cuesta, the wife of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, during the Official Welcome from President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, Cuba. Wowing in white, Camilla wore a stunning tailored kaftan, sharp trousers and high heel shoes. She rocked her favourite diamond earrings by Van Cleefs & Arpels but it was her clutch bag we had our eye on! The raffia style number was made with gold thread and had a lovely relaxed shape and also had a tassel zip. How chic?

Camilla pepped up her white outfit with a gold boho-style handbag

The wife of Prince Charles has packed a very stylish wardrobe for the royal tour of the Caribbean. She sported every colour of kaftan you could think of, from stark white and blush pink to baby blue and has sported the sunniest of accessories from Rayban sunglasses to lace parasols and her £220 tote bag by Heidi Klein.

On Sunday, the royal gave us all a lesson on how to work airport chic, wearing a light and flowing floral dress that had the cutest ruffles running throughout the fabric. Camilla, 71, added a pair of nude, slingback flats and a long pearl necklace. Looking lightly tanned and very relaxed, Camilla has been snapped sporting minimal makeup and her trademark hair has been looking as voluminous as ever despite the heat.

During her first day in Havana, Camilla proceeded to chat to a group of American tourists, who questioned her about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy. Mimi Ricketts, 50, revealed: "I said 'Are you excited about the new baby about to arrive in your family?' and she said yes she was." Ever the style icon, a lady named Mindy Whittle also got the chance to meet Camilla and was a huge fan of her pleated flowing dress. After meeting the 71-year-old, she said: "I love her dress. We shook hands - do I have to pay extra for that?"

