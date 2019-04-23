Prince Louis' adorable puppy jumper costs a lot less than you think Dress your son like a prince...

Here at HELLO! HQ, we can't quite get over how totally cute little Prince Louis looked in his first birthday pictures. Like his big sister Princess Charlotte's birthday snaps, they were taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the one-year-old looks so happy! We've been gazing at them ever since they were released on Monday evening.Well, we have the best news for mothers that want to dress their baby like a royal. We've discovered where Louis' blue jumper is from and it's currently on sale. The 'Little Puppy' jumper in denim blue originally cost £44, but has gone down to £35 in the brand's mid-season sale at Trotters Childrenswear. Perfect for the little prince in your life, it's made from a soft, warm cashmere mix complete with a puppy sewn on the centre, and is ideal paired with trousers, shorts or jeans and would carry your tot through the seasons.

Prince Louis looked adorable in his first birthday snaps

The Cambridge children all have one thing in common when it comes to their first year portraits - they have all worn the same shoes! The Early Days Navy Blue Leather Alex Pre-Walker shoes appear in each portrait and sell for £29.

£35, Trotters Childrenswear

And it isn't just the boys - Princess Charlotte is a little fashionista in her own right too. Last week at the Burnham Horse Trials, the three-year-old looked totally adorable in a checked dress, which was cut in a pinafore style, by Amaia Kids, one of Kate's favourite childrenswear brands.

Coincidentally, it was also the clothing of choice for Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids and pageboys at her royal wedding in October 2018.

And, for Charlotte's first day at nursery in January 2018, the little Princess wore a cute red coat from the shop. Big brother Prince George has also worn the brand's clothes on a number of occasions too - including to Prince Louis' christening in July 2018.

