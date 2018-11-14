The £72 outfit that made Prince Louis look even cuter Could the youngest royal be any more adorable?

It might be Prince Charles's 70th birthday, and his celebratory family portrait might be the cutest thing we have ever seen - but there was only one star of the shot - and that was little Prince Louis. Four months old at the time of the photoshoot and giggling for the camera whilst nestled in between the Duchess of Cambridge's arms, the gorgeous boy looked fabulous in his outfit - and we've tracked it down. Louis was wearing the Carolina Boy Ceremony set - from spanish clothing company La Coqueta. Priced at £72, the outfit is made from sumptuous, crisp white cotton and has an adorable peter pan collar, and comes complete with dusty blue hand-stitched smock detailing.

Prince Louis stole the show in Prince Charles's birthday photograph

We can't get over these beautiful birthday portraits. Prince Charles sits in the centre, perched on a bench in the gardens of his London home, Clarence House. Prince William and Kate's two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of course in the shot, with George sitting on his granddad's lap, while Charlotte takes a seat next to Camilla in the sweetest floral dress. Behind her, Meghan looked as chic as always in a white dress with black detail and Harry looks smart in a navy blue suit.

£72, La Coqueta

We are especially loving Kate's gorgeous dress - it's made in a sharp navy blue with contrasting white polka dots and has a statement collar.

Loading the player...

Fashion fans were quick to spot where they had seen it before - Meghan's former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer, first wore the dress in Windsor at the royal wedding.

MORE: Prince William makes rare comment about baby Prince Louis

It's by Alessandra Rich and priced at £1,225. Made in a luxury Crepe de Chine fabric, it's a fab choice for the special pictures. What's more, one of Kate's favourite high street stores Zara has produced a hugely similar design that is a dead ringer and will set you back just £39.99.

READ: The reason Kate's maternity leave is different with youngest son Prince Louis