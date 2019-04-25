Prince Louis' adorable first birthday jumper is a hand-me-down from BEFORE Prince George was born And just as cute as ever…

Didn't little Prince Louis look totally adorable in his official first birthday portraits? As ever, royal fashion fans are just as interested in how the Duchess of Cambridge dresses her children as well as her own wardrobe choices – and we've tracked down another of the young royal's adorable outfits. Unsurprisingly, Louis' sweet red jumper is a past season piece – Kate is known to be thrifty with her children's clothes – but it dates way back to before even Prince George was born!

Childrenswear brand Elfie London confirmed that the one-year-old Prince's buttoned sweater is in fact from one of its first-ever collections, from over seven years ago. "We were so pleased to spot Prince Louis in our Frog Jumper for his first birthday," the label's Instagram post read. "This jumper was from one of our first collections over 7 years ago!! And as we always intend our designs to be cherished and handed down, we were thrilled that this has been the case here. Happy Birthday Prince Louis!!"

The original jumper featured a sweet knitted frog stuffed animal that peered out from the pocket, which Kate is thought to have removed at some point. It's not known whether the top once belonged to Prince George, or was perhaps given to the Cambridges by a friend or family member. Either way, little Louis looks mighty happy in the snuggly piece, don't you think?

The young Prince was also snapped in a super cute dog-print jumper in the set of photos, which were released on Monday evening. The 'Little Puppy' sweater in denim blue originally cost £44, but has gone down to £35 in the mid-season sale at Trotters Childrenswear. The cutest thing about the new pics? The Cambridge children all have one thing in common when it comes to their first year portraits - they have all worn the same shoes! Their Early Days Navy Blue Leather Alex Pre-Walker shoes appear in each portrait and sell online for £29.

