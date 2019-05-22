The sweet way Prince William matched Kate's outfit at the royal garden party Such a thoughtful touch

It's not just Victoria and David Beckham who like to match outfits. Our very own royal couple Prince William and Duchess Kate are partial to a little fashion twinning too, as William showed on Tuesday at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Accompanying his wife to the Queen's annual celebration - which is attended by around 8,000 guests - the Prince coordinated with Kate in the most subtle way. He wore a small pink flower in his jacket buttonhole. How sweet! The Duchess wore a chic pink coatdress by Alexander McQueen and Juliette Botterill hat, so her husband clearly thought it fitting to match her in a small way.

William and Kate made quite the smart couple as they arrived for the garden party. Their outfits complemented each other's perfectly, with the Duke adhering to the dress code of lounge suits by donning a morning jacket with waistcoat and carrying a top hat and umbrella. Women must wear day dresses with a hat or fascinator for the party.

MORE: Extraordinary footage shows royal tiara being transformed into a necklace – watch

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Prince William playing with his children at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show

This isn't the first time we've seen William match his wife's outfit at the Queen's annual garden party. Two years ago, the couple dressed in the identical hues for the same event at the Palace. The Duchess wore a pale blue suit-dress by Christopher Kane and hat by John Lock and Co, with her husband matching her perfectly in a pale blue waistcoat and pocket square.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's latest dress has a seriously chic hidden detail

Meanwhile, Kate made a touching tribute to William's late mother, Princess Diana, at the 2019 royal garden party by wearing a pair of pearl-drop earrings that once belonged to the royal. The stunning earrings were a wedding gift to Diana from Collingwood jewellers, which she wore for the first time a month before her nuptials to Prince Charles.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.