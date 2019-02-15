The Duchess of Cornwall just wore the ultimate power suit The wife of Prince Charles turned heads in latest look

The Duchess of Cornwall ended her busy week on a high at an event which celebrated the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children (LTCFC), of which she is patron. The wife of Prince Charles looked incredible during her visit - rocking a sharp black blazer, which she teamed with a simple camisole and sleek matching pencil skirt. The ensemble was the perfect officewear staple and she teamed it with her trademark pearl choker, matching earrings and brown handbag. As always, the royal wore her blonde mane teased into a voluminous style and natural makeup gave her a glowing look.

Camilla looked fabulous in her black suit skirt

The mother-of-two looked in great spirits at the event. She told the Buckingham Palace reception: "I was very pleased to ride in a taxi here today, I have not had a ride in a taxi for a very long time." Camilla explained that she has fond memories of taxis - and loved riding in them before her marriage to the Prince of Wales, because drivers "tell you exactly what's happening". The duchess also thanked the charity for their work, which includes annual day trips to the seaside and other outings for children.

It’s been an action-packed week for Camilla. On Wednesday, she spent the afternoon at the official launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, which was held at the Science Museum in London. Once again she looked smart and sophisticated, rocking a navy blue dress coat by Fiona Claire that had elaborate white embroidered detail at the waist and cuffs, which perfectly matched her frock of the same colour.

Black tights, pearls and high heels were added into the mix and she went for a change with her makeup look - sporting black eyeliner and cherry toned lips. Fiona Clare is a high end bespoke brand that Camilla often heads to - she even wore a stunning dress suit by the label in official pictures taken by Mario Testino for her 70th birthday. official pictures taken by Mario Testino for her 70th birthday.

