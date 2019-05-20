The Countess of Wessex is gorgeous in green at Chelsea Flower Show Sophie's latest outfit wowed the RHS show

The Countess of Wessex looked super chic at the Chelsea Flower Show as she joined Her Majesty the Queen and Princess Beatrice, to support the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature Garden, the day before it opens to the public. The showpiece was created with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davis and Adam White and is already proving to be a huge success. Sophie looked seriously stylish in her latest outfit - a green floral dress which she teamed with a white shawl and white summer heels. The wife of Prince Edward's trademark blonde hair was styled in a sleek chignon and a touch of makeup was all she needed to look radiant.

Sophie looked gorgeous in green

We last saw the mother-of-two at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week. The royal spent a few days at the show and even took part in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society, where she took the reins! We loved her outfit - which was simple yet smart.

The Countess visited Kate's Back to Nature garden and climbed the treehouse

Rocking a navy blue coat and a seriously fabulous fascinator, she finished the look off by tying a silk scarf around her neck. Rocking a silk scarf is a clever way to add instant, effortless glam to any look. As well as a neck-tie, you can add one to our bag, use it as a belt, or even tie your hair up with one.

We last saw Sophie at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week

As well as enjoying the horses, the blonde royal has recently returned from the royal tour of India with The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

Earlier in May, Sophie looked incerdible in India

The trip was particularly special as it marked the royal's last international tour as Vice Patron of the trust, as the time-limited charity's projects are due to finish early next year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show

Sophie looked incredible as always, but we particularly loved the bright green dress she sported at a reception at the Deputy High Commissioner's residence in Hyderabad.

MORE: All the stylish royal guests at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding – see Princess Beatrice, the Queen and more

The frock was by Amanda Ross. Known as the 'Brooke' dress, it is priced at £550 and had a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. She added a pink sash belt and mustard high heel Mary Jane Shoes, by Penelope Chilvers.

READ: 5 good reasons why the Countess of Wessex should have Instagram