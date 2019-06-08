Did Princess Beatrice borrow the Countess of Wessex's pink dress at Trooping the Colour? Beatrice looks beautiful!

Princess Beatrice made a dazzling appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday and we couldn't get enough of her fashion-forward outfit! Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was in great spirits as she greeted the Queen wearing a stunning pink dress with black lace detail. The 30-year-old wore her hair in a sleek style and glowed in flawless, natural makeup. Her little sister Princess Eugenie also looked glamorous, wearing a chic monochrome outfit. If Beatrice's outfit looks familiar; that's because her auntie the Countess of Wessex wore the same design to Ascot in 2018.

Beatrice looked pretty in pink!

In 2018, the daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York opted for a blush pink dress, which she teamed with a funky red hat, whilst Eugenie looked lovely in emerald green, also opting for statement headwear - rocking a pretty floral embroidered hat to complete her look.

Sophie wore the same dress at Ascot in 2018

Speaking of Eugenie, last year the royal shared a picture of her father inside Buckingham palace on Instagram after the ceremony. She wrote: "A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty's birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards. #troopingthecolour, " she wrote alongside a picture of the Queen's son posing inside the palace, looking happy and smart in his Grenadier Guards uniform. However, she told Vogue magazine that she got a telling off afterwards, as she had unknowingly revealed part of the palace that was off-limits to the public. Eek!

Trooping the Colour is steeped in tradition and involves a military parade and the chance for the Queen to inspect her personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade in London. More than 1,400 officers take part as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands. The event is always highlighted by the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by the entire British royal family – and is definitely one of our favourite royal events of the year.

