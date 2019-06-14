The Countess of Wessex wears sheer white dress in Lebanon - see pictures! Sophie Wessex opted for a white sheer dress during her official visit to Lebanon. See all the pictures…

When it comes to style, typically members of the royal family will play it very safe, opting for demure, smart outfits especially for official royal events and tours. However, Sophie Wessex wowed fans in a daring choice while on her official visit to Lebanon on Thursday evening. The 54-year-old opted to wear a subtle sheer white dress while visiting the country's National Library to mark the Queen's birthday.

A slightly bohemian design, the summery dress featured embroidery detail with voluminous, loose sleeves. Pinching her in at the waist, despite its relaxed vibe, it did feature some tailored panelling to flatter her shape. Calf-length, the top section of the dress was sheer, showing off her strappy cream slip dress underneath and providing a dressy, but laid-back vibe to the overall look.

The wife of Prince Edward opted to accessorise with a brown leather and snakeskin clutch, nude strappy heels and black drop earrings as well as her trusty silver watch. Keeping her beauty look elegant, she opted to wear her hair in a bun with her fringe swept to the side. Her skin was absolutely glowing with just a swipe of foundation and a light blush. Her eye makeup was kept low key with just a little shadow and mascara and she finished with shaded brows and a swipe of rose lipstick to compliment her natural lip colour.

A stylish week, this was actually the second showstopping outfit of the day for the royal. Earlier on Thursday, she wowed onlookers in a stunning silk floral dress while meeting the Lebanese President Michel Aoun. A shirt dress, the silhouette had a slight retro feel with a belted waist, button up front and calf length design. For those wanting to copy the look, the bad news is that you better get saving however. Designed by Suzannah, the 'Peace Lily' dress retails for £1650.00. Gorgeous!

