The bargain T-shirt the Duchess of Sussex just can't stop wearing If you like something, buy it in every colour...

Last week, royal fans were excited to see the stunning Duchess of Sussex unexpectedly arrive at Wimbledon to watch bestie Serena Williams play against Kaja Juvan. We loved the new mum's outfit; she kept it simple, wearing a chic linen pin-striped blazer by L'Agence and her Outland Denim 'Harriet' jeans. But did you notice her T-shirt? Her simple black tee came from Lavender Hill Clothing and cost £35. The casual number stood out because it's ethically made from eco-friendly fabrics and creates a lovely smooth shape. T-shirts are a big part of the royal's wardrobe as they can be worn with anything - from jeans to pencils skirts and the simple cut is fuss-free, so won't date.

Meghan looked so stylish at Wimbledon

This isn't the first time Meghan, 37, has worn the brand. In March, the then heavily pregnant royal made a surprise appearance at the WE Day at Wembley Arena with Prince Harry and styled the same T-shirt with chic black trousers, black high heel stilettos by Manolo Blahnik and a fabulous navy blue blazer.

£35, Lavender Hill Clothing

The mother-of-one liked the design so much that she also has it in white, too. On her two-day whistle-stop tour of Ireland in 2018, Meghan delighted onlookers when she teamed her black tailored suit by Givenchy with a simple white T-shirt by the brand.

Meghan also has the same T-shirt in white

HELLO! spoke to Isobel Ridley - the founder of Lavender Hill Clothing - who told us how Meghan has made a big difference in sales. "Last July when Meghan first walked out in our design, we saw a 98 per cent increase in online sales and a 237per cent increase in visitors to our site. Since then, our yearly sales have grown 62 per cent with a 121 per cent increase in online visitors, international orders have increased by 15995% with 45% of our sales now being to the US." WOW!

She added: "The growth we’ve encountered has meant that we can now invest in more sustainable practices throughout the business whether it be working with new eco fabrics or implementing new recycling policies. It’s a great honour to have the Duchess of Sussex wear our tees and see her shining a light on small British businesses."

