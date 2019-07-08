Princess Eugenie just wore an £11 ASOS hat and we are royally obsessed And don't get us started on those designer boots!

Princess Eugenie seemed to have the best time in Hyde Park with sister Princess Beatrice on Friday, as the pair belted out power ballads at Celine Dion's set. Lucky them! As ever, the newlywed royal looked gorgeous in her off-duty outfit, choosing a Saloni 'Leigh' dress and an enviable pair of Chloe boots to watch the concert - though fashion fans might be most excited about her bargain ASOS hat, which costs just £11 on sale from the online retailer! Wow.

Eugenie was spotted at the concert with sister Beatrice

Sadly, the 'Deep Felt Pork Pie Hat' is now completely sold out, which is hardly surprising given its bargain price tag. With feather details, we reckon it's the perfect festival accessory - and no doubt Eugenie was chuffed to get her hands on it before it flew off the shelves. While she was seen carrying it as she arrived at the concert, she chose to put it aside while she enjoyed the music.

To contrast, her Chloe 'Susanna' boots are worth £850 (available here), though the Princess has owned them for many years - and the cult shoes are still just as gorgeous today. Eugenie also wore her go-to Mr Bobo sunglasses, and a bucket bag from The Daily Edited worth $250. She kept her hair off her face by sweeping it back into a laid-back up-do.

Eugenie wore her ASOS hat on arrival at the event, and later on in the evening

Other stars at the Hyde Park gig included Myleene Klass – who is expecting her third baby – Love Island presenter Caroline Flack and Adele, who all seemed to love the music, too. Princess Beatrice's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also joined the royal sisters at the event, though Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank wasn't in attendance. No doubt royal fans loved the pictures of Beatrice and Eugenie dancing and singing along to Celine!

