Princess Beatrice pays tribute to boyfriend Edoardo with stunning £2k bracelet The pair looked so in love...

Princess Beatrice stepped out in a gorgeous little black dress on Tuesday evening for a date night with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The stylish couple were pictured arriving at the exclusive Annabel's Member's Club in London's Mayfair, both with smiles on their faces. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson chose a chic fit and flare black mini-dress for the night out and accessorised with a beautiful gold 'Juste un Clou' bangle by Cartier, which retails at £2,620. On closer inspection of the bangle, there appears to be a very sweet 'E' engraving on the end - could it be a gift from Edoardo?

Photo credit: Backgrid

Beatrice's dress looks to be by celebrity favourite Herve Leger; we love the flattering subtle stripes on the skirt section and the fitted bodice. The royal teamed her frock with a matching on-trend headband and some cool T-bar sandals, coordinating her handbag perfectly with Edoardo's blue suit (wonder if they planned this?).

Beauty-wise, the royal kept her look simple, showing off her radiant skin with a sweep of shimmering eyeshadow and some black eyeliner. As is fashionable this year, Beatrice kept her lips a nude shade and let her outfit make a statement.

Photo credit: Backgrid

It's been a busy social week for the royal, who attended a female entrepreneurship event in London on Monday afternoon, joining women to discuss technology, the future of education and female empowerment. Beatrice recycled a stunning blouse and skirt which she first wore back in 2016.

We also saw Beatrice enjoying London's British Summertime concert on Friday evening, wearing a casual McQ by Alexander McQueen dress with the same Cartier bangle and some ultra-cool Veja trainers.

