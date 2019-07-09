Princess Beatrice is SO beautiful in blue for female empowerment event This is definitely your colour, Your Highness!

Princess Beatrice has stepped out for another engagement in London! The royal looked elegant as ever in a powder blue outfit as she attended a female entrepreneurship event in London on Monday afternoon, joining a number of women to discuss technology, the future of education and female empowerment. For the important lunch event, Beatrice chose to recycle a beautiful blouse and skirt which she first wore for a visit to the York Mystery Plays back in 2016.

Beatrice also wore the beautiful blue outfit back in 2016

A number of ladies who attended the engagement with Beatrice took to social media with sweet selfies and snaps from the event, with one writing on Twitter: "Wow! It's Monday and I'm having lunch with a Princess! Can't get a better start to the week. Thanks Janet Coyle and KPMG for a most fabulous re-union of Female Founders with HRH Princess Beatrice as guest speaker."

Another posted a smiling selfie with the Princess on Instagram, writing: "Had an inspiring lunch with HRH Princess Beatrice and 15 other female founders, discussing the future of education, scaling #tech businesses, and female empowerment."

An inspiring #UKFemaleFounders conversation with the pleasure of being joined by Her Royal Highness @yorkiebea to discuss successes and insights on international expansion and #entrepreneurship.



A big thank you to @KPMGUK for hosting! @BinaMehtaUK @janetcoyle2⁩ #GotoGrow pic.twitter.com/zDGMgQBP38 — Mayor's International Business Programme (@GotoGrow_London) July 8, 2019

Beatrice wore a gorgeous pair of T-bar heels with her blue ensemble, keeping her styling simple with straight and sleek hair. It's certainly a more formal look than her most recent appearance – when we last saw the Princess she was fan-girling away to Celine Dion in Hyde Park!

For her night out at the concert, Beatrice nailed the casual-cool look in a gorgeous McQ by Alexander McQueen dress, a bargain waist-cinching belt from Zara and her Cartier 'Juste un Clou' bangle. She may have even taken a leaf out of the Duchess of Sussex's book with her choice of comfy footwear, too - by wearing an on-trend pair of Veja trainers just as Meghan has in the past.

Looking gorgeous in Hyde Park on Friday

Other stars at the Hyde Park gig included Myleene Klass, Love Island presenter Caroline Flack and Adele, who all seemed to love the music, too. No doubt royal fans loved the pictures of Beatrice and Eugenie dancing and singing along to Celine - particularly Beatrice, who seemed to totally let go and belt out some power ballads. Who can blame her?