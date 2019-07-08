Princess Beatrice and Duchess Meghan both love these ultra-cool eco trainers We need a pair STAT

We all fell a little bit more in love with Princess Beatrice when pictures emerged of her majorly fan-girling at a Celine Dion concert on Friday - are we right? Well, the royal has wowed us once again with her fashion choices, too, after nailing the casual-cool look at the British Summer Time Hyde Park gig. She may have even taken a leaf out of the Duchess of Sussex's book with her choice of comfy footwear - by wearing an on-trend pair of Veja trainers just as Meghan has in the past.

Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous at the concert

Beatrice's sneaker style of choice is the 'Wata', which sells for £75 and is equally as in-demand as Meghan's preferred 'Esplar' style, £95. She teamed them with her bird-print McQ Alexander McQueen dress, which is currently on sale at The Outnet for 50 per cent off, down from £395 (here). She cinched her waist with a chunky belt from one of her favourite high street brands, Zara, and also wore her Cartier 'Juste un Clou' bangle. Later on, she covered up with a Tommy Hilfiger military jacket.

Pippa Middleton joins brother James at Wimbledon and WOWS in Stella McCartney

The Princess was joined by sister Eugenie at the concert, as well as boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who she was later photographed strolling hand in hand with as they headed to London's Chiltern Firehouse. Eugenie looked just as lovely in her Saloni 'Leigh' dress, Chloe 'Susanna' boots and a bargain hat from ASOS, worth just £11 in the sale.

Veja 'Wata' trainers, £75 (available here)

Other stars at the Hyde Park gig included Myleene Klass – who is expecting her third baby – Love Island presenter Caroline Flack and Adele, who all seemed to love the music, too. No doubt royal fans loved the pictures of Beatrice and Eugenie dancing and singing along to Celine - particularly Beatrice, who seemed to totally let go and belt out some power ballads. Who can blame her?

Duchess Meghan wows in stunning Dior outfit for son Archie's christening

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.