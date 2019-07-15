Kate Middleton receives special gift for Prince Louis at Wimbledon - take a look How cute are they?

All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge as she took her seat in the Royal Box at the Wimbledon Men's finals on Sunday. And there was one very sweet moment which didn't go unnoticed - when former tennis world champion Stan Smith handed the British royal a tiny pair of tennis shoes, which had the words "Prince Louis" emblazoned across it in gold. The Adidas Stan Smiths trainers were also signed by the legend himself - how cute! Stan previously won Wimbledon in 1972 and was welcomed into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987.

Kate, 37, looked fabulous as ever as she sat with her husband, Prince William, in the Royal Box for the big match, which saw Novak Djokovic defend his title against Roger Federer. The royal couple dressed their best for the occasion, with Kate in a £1,390 powder blue Emilia Wickstead dress and William wearing complementary blue trousers with a shirt, tie, grey blazer, and brown suede shoes.

Although little Louis might be too young to be a tennis fan, it is likely he will follow in his older brother Prince George's footsteps. Five-year-old George is already an established fan of the sport after it was recently revealed tennis star Roger had given him a private tennis lesson. Last week, Roger confirmed that he had been to Carole and Michael Middleton's home to meet the young prince. And he said that the "cute" youngster had a good tennis technique after they played together.

Just days before, Kate revealed that Roger was George’s favourite player, but he played it down when questioned by reporters after winning his second round match. "At that stage it's all about just touch the ball, it's already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him," he said, adding: "I'm the only player he's ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player."

