Duchess Kate wows in green Dolce & Gabbana at Wimbledon - as she joins Meghan and sister Pippa

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning on Saturday afternoon as she headed to Wimbledon to watch Simona Halep and Serena Williams compete in the Ladies Final. Kate looked totally gorgeous in a green Dolce & Gabbana dress that she has previously worn during a visit to Canada back in 2016 - we bet royal fans are going to be mighty glad to see this repeat! The gorgeous dress has even since been named after the Duchess, so it's pretty special. As usual, her hair was preened to glossy perfection, and her makeup was as flawless as ever. She arrived at the tournament ahead of the game to meet and greet players, and later sat in the royal box with sister Pippa Matthews and the Duchess of Sussex.

This is the second time Meghan and Kate have watched the Ladies' Singles Final together. In 2018, the Duchesses headed out to watch Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams play and caused quite a stir when they arrived. Meghan wore a Ralph Lauren blue and white striped shirt and high-waisted cream trousers and carried a Altuzarra bag, while Kate wore a classic white dress by Jenny Packham and rocked a Dolce and Gabbana handbag.

On Wednesday, Kate appeared at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day and looked super sleek, stepping out in a pretty pink patterned dress by L.K.Bennett which she teamed with a red Mulberry bag that she wore cross body. She also wore a pair of high heel wedge shoes which caused quite the stir! Following her appearance, leading shopping app LIKEToKNOW.it reported there was a 4000% increase in customers searching for platform wedge sandals. The 'Kate Effect' is still going strong then, that's for sure…

Kate wore the D&G dress back in 2016, during a royal tour of Canada

Meghan was also at the polo, wearing a khaki shirt dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez. She added some snazzy aviator sunglasses by Stella McCartney and wore her glossy hair in a sleek and straight style as she enjoyed the sunshine. The world also got a glimpse of little Archie Harrison, whom she cradled in her arms. All together now - awwww!

