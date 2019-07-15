Duchess Meghan's new £10,000 diamond earrings very nearly fooled us Nifty!

The Duchess of Sussex looked totally stunning as she stepped out in her formalwear once again at Sunday evening's The Lion King premiere - wearing a sleek semi-sheer Jason Wu dress and a sparkling pair of her favourite Aquazzura heels. But did you notice her stunning statement earrings? The sizeable diamonds appeared to be a new piece for Meghan, encased with a bold black enamel edging - but in fact, the studs are customisable. The Duchess first wore them at 2019's Trooping the Colour ceremony, as a simple diamond stud.

Meghan looked gorgeous in the customisable studs

The earrings have been identified as the Nikos Koulis 'Oui Oui Diamond & Black Enamel Octagonal Stud Earrings', which come in at a pricey $12,204 at US fashion retailer Neiman Marcus. Wow! The black enamel casing can be removed to leave a beautiful emerald-cut diamond, which Meghan chose for her outing in June.

MORE: Wimbledon whites! Duchess Meghan stuns in statement skirt for tennis date with Kate and Pippa

Some fans even speculated that the jewels were a 'push present' from Prince Harry after the arrival of baby Archie, though it's widely believed that the diamond ring she debuted at Trooping the Colour was a post-birth gift.

She wore them without the enamel edging at 2018's Trooping the Colour

One Twitter user posted: "Now I'm even more convinced that these earrings that Meghan is wearing is Harry's push present… She first wore this at Trooping but this time looks like it's encased with Onyx. Wow Harry this is a winner!"

MORE: Royal Style Watch - 15 amazing regal outfits for July

Push present or not, Meghan's gorgeous earrings are no doubt a welcome addition to her gorgeous jewellery collection. Sunday night's outfit also featured a luxurious new clutch bag from Gucci - the 'Broadway Embellished Satin Clutch', priced at £1,680. We're not jealous at all!

She also carried Gucci's 'Broadway Embellished Satin Clutch', £1680, (available here)

No doubt fans loved seeing Meghan out again after a string of recent appearances - and sharing a moment with Beyoncé, no less! The Duke and Duchess looked thrilled to walk the golden carpet together and sweetly spent time chatting to fans before entering the theatre to meet the cast and crew of the film. What a royal weekend it was…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.