Queen Letizia of Spain looks magical in monochrome dress She's a big fan of this label

We can always count on Queen Letizia of Spain to bring the glamour to events – the European royal is a big fan of super-polished style and never has a hair out of place. And on Monday the 45-year-old wowed onlookers when she arrived at a journalism awards ceremony alongside her husband King Felipe wearing a daring Carolina Herrera monochrome fit'n'flare dress. The gorgeous frock is dark navy with an eye-catching white slash detail across the hip. It features a low neckline and nipped-in waist, which perfectly accentuated Letizia's slim figure.

Queen Letizia arrived at the event with her husband King Felipe

The mum-of-two teamed the dress with a pair of black and white pumps by Magrit and a Bottega Veneta clutch bag. She added a touch of 1950s-inspired glamour by wearing her hair in perfectly curled ringlets, and finished off with a pair of hoop earrings by Coolook. Makeup-wise she went for a dramatic look featuring bronzed skin, smokey brown eyes and a glossy lip.

The Spanish royals were out to celebrate the winners of the 35th annual Francisco Cerecedo award, which is given to journalists who promote freedom of expression. The event is likely to hold a special place in Letizia's heart, as she worked as a television reporter for outlets including CNN before marrying Felipe.

The dress is the second Carolina Herrera look she has worked in the last few days. At the recent event to celebrate the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, northern Spain, she wowed everyone in a red lace dress by the same designer. She previously spotted in the same frock last summer, when she celebrated the country's 40th anniversary of the return to free elections – proving that a beautiful dress should get more than one outing. It features a sleeveless cut, fitted top and full skirt, with alternating lace and solid panels for a flattering fit.

