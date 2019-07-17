The Duchess of Cornwall celebrates her birthday in a colour she's NEVER worn Suits you, Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her birthday in style on Wednesday! Visiting The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth on her 72nd birthday, the royal celebrated the charity's 50th anniversary AND her special day. The wife of Prince Charles looked incredible in a fabulous white pleated skirt, nude high heels and a buttery yellow blazer. We've not see her in this shade before, and we don't know why, as it really suits her! On her visit, hilariously, she met two donkeys - that were called William and Harry! Camilla looked in great spirits as she posed up a storm with the pair.

Camilla looked fabulous in her yellow jacket

When you are on a busy tour like this one, outfit changes happen more often than not and Camilla did just that on Tuesday evening. After a busy day in Callington, the blonde beauty headed out for her next engagement - a reception to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles' chairmanship of the Duchy of Cornwall Prince's Council.

WATCH: Camilla turns 72!

Deciding she wanted a change from her blue floral frock she wore earlier that day, the mother-of-two opted for one of her favourite outfits - a monochrome polka-dot midi dress, teamed with her tailored white jacket. She previously wore the ensemble to visit Manchester in June 2017, though this time she added an ultra-classic touch - her beloved Chanel pumps.

We loved how the royal teamed her jacket with a white skirt and nude heels

A long-time lover of Chanel, the Duchess' iconic two-tone heels by the french brand are a style she has been wearing for quite some time.

As imagined, they aren't cheap - a pair of these heels will cost you around £700. Although classic, versatile and comfortable, many have suggested that there could be a more sentimental reason behind her preference; Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. Adorable!

