The Duchess of Sussex's go-to tinted moisturiser now has shimmer & you WILL want it This sounds incredible...

We've always admired the Duchess of Sussex and her stunningly flawless skin. No matter what, it always looks impossibly dewy, clear and who can forget the smattering of freckles across her nose? Total #skinenvy. The wife of Prince Harry has always championed a natural glow, shunning heavy foundation and powder. For her daytime face, Meghan has said she perfects her skin with minimal products, telling Beauty Banter in 2016 that the Laura Mercier Illuminating Tinted Moisturiser is a firm fave. She said at the time: "I don’t wear foundation unless I’m filming, so this is what I put on every day after moisturiser to give my skin a dewy glow. It’s not sparkly, it’s true to its name… 'Illuminating'". Well, the iconic product has just had a makeover and is relaunching next month, and it's even better than before.

Meghan is known for hr glowing skin

The new Tinted Moisturiser still works with your skin, offering the sheer tint of coverage that it's known for, plus it's lightweight and gives your face all the SPF, but now (due to new ingredients of Macadamia) it gives you 24-hour hydration.

£35, Laura Mercier ( available September)

Before, the product included 20 SPF, but it now has 30, and there's now a whopping 20 shades, an increase of the original 15. And we hate to be picky, but the packaging is way better - it's sleeker and has a see-through window on the tube itself,so you can easily see the shade before you buy. Result!

Teddy eyeliner, £15, MAC, is a firm fave of Meghan's

Meghan loves makeup, beauty, and all the lotions and potions. When she appeared on Suits, she gave a variety of interviews, name-checking her faves. We know she loves MAC eyeliner in Teddy if she's after more of a glam evening look and her favourite mascara is actually a bit of bargain.

£8.99, Boots

The mother-of-one's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told HELLO! "Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

And with a price tag of £8.99, you can't go wrong really, can you?

