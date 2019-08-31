Princess Beatrice turns heads in green metallic dress at Ellie Goulding & Caspar Jopling's wedding Top marks, Meghan!

Princess Beatrice should get an A* when it comes to dressing for weddings. The eldest daughter of Princess Andrew has been to some pretty big-scale nuptials and always ends up on best-dressed lists. At Ellie Goulding's wedding on Saturday afternoon, the royal pulled out all the stops as per usual, rocking a stunning green metallic dress from trendy fashion label, The Vampire's Wife.

The 31-year-old wore her famous red hair down, but accessorised with a black headband. Other accessories included a green clutch bag, a gold cuff and black dressy shoes. Her makeup appeared as fresh and flawless as ever.

Beatrice was accompanied by her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her sister Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

At her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018, Beatrice was Maid of Honour and dressed to impress in a stunning purple frock from high end brand Ralph & Russo. Her custom-made, inky blue silk-wool crepe dress had an asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline and three-quarter sleeves. She accessorised with a pair of Empire heels in pale blue suede and an Alina clutch in dove grey. We loved the fact she also wore a gold brooch on her lapel, in shape of a bumblebee. Beatrice's nickname is thought to be 'B' so this sweet detail was very fitting. According to some wedding experts, the insect is often featured in wedding details because they can represent love, growth, family, and nurturing, so this could also be why she opted to wear the brooch.

Beatrice looked amazing at sister Eugenie's wedding in 2018

Beatrice and Ellie are great friends - they even went on holiday back in 2018. B jetted away to Jordan with an eclectic mix of pals including Ellie, supermodel Karlie Kloss and Misha Nonoo - the fashion designer who is reportedly responsible for introducing her cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2016.

The group shared lots of photos from their once-in-a-lifetime trip on social media. Misha posted a snap of the entire group together on Instagram Stories, showing Beatrice posing in a black-and-white shirt, skirt and white trainers, alongside Ellie and Caspa.

