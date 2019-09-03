Victoria Beckham stuns at the GQ Men of The Year Awards in the most perfect suit Makes mental note to buy a white suit…

Victoria Beckham is back from her holiday, and if she's feeling the dreaded post-holiday blues, she certainly didn't let it show when she rocked up to the GQ Men of The Year Awards on Tuesday night at London's Tate Modern. Showing off her bronzed glow from her summer vacay with her family (and, um, Elton John), the 45-year-old wowed the red carpet wearing a white suit from her fashion collection. She wasn't on her own though - she was joined by her husband David Beckham and their eldest son, Brooklyn. The fellas both looked exceptionally dapper in their suits, we might add.

You can't deny that Victoria loves a suit - we've lost count of how many times she has been suited and booted, but we think this one might be our favourite. The singer-turned-designer rocked a chic trouser suit from her resort 2020 collection, which consists of a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers. Sadly, it's now sold out, but it was priced at £1,450.

She accessorised to match, opting for a black clutch bag and a pair of black high heels. The former Spice Girl joked on her Instagram Stories that her heels weren't high enough to be posing with Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. She captioned a photo of she and husband David posing with her and captioned it: "Note to self - wear higher heels when with Nicole Kidman… No big lie." Could VB and DB be secret Big Little Lies fans? We suspect so…

She also posed with nutritionist Rose Ferguson, who was also dressed in a Victoria Beckham trouser suit, and said: "How gorgeous is Rosemary Ferguson in VB tailoring!! And also how short am I?!?"

The mum-of-four also took to Instagram to show off other celebrities wearing her designs. Stood alongside Guy Ritchie's wife Jacqui, and her close friend Tana Ramsay, she wrote: "Ladies in red! Looking so great in VB at the GQ Awards."

It might have been a night to honour the men of the year, but Victoria was all about her ladies as she partied the night away - now that's what you call girl power.