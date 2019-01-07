This is when we'll next see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her growing baby bump It'll be the couple's first official engagement of 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning to the public eye next week when they carry out their first, announced engagement of the year. Prince Harry and Meghan will travel up north to Birkenhead in Merseyside on Monday 14 January. They will visit a number of local organisations which support and empower groups within the community, including Tomorrow's Women Wirral and Wirral Youth Zone.

The first helps women in vulnerable circumstances including those who may feel isolated or have low self-esteem. The organisation also provides courses on basic maths and English, confidence building, mindfulness and cookery among other subjects.

Meghan is thought to be due in March or April

The second organisation that the royals will visit helps young people aged 8 to 19, and up to 25 years old for those with disabilities. Nicknamed The Hive, the Wirral Youth Zone provides a safe environment where young people can come and enjoy themselves and grow in confidence. Their trip to Birkenhead will also involve a short walkabout in Hamilton Square.

Next week's visit will mark the first time in 2019 that we officially see Harry and Meghan – and her growing baby bump – in public. The Duchess is due in the spring, with bets on that she will give birth at the end of March. The last time fans caught a glimpse of Harry and Meghan was on Christmas Day when they attended the traditional church service at St Mary's Magdalene in Norfolk with the royal family.

Judging by the photos, the former Suits actress is bumping along nicely. Meghan dressed her growing figure in a Victoria Beckham coat, which she paired with a dress and Victoria Beckham leather boots. The following day, Harry and Meghan joined other members of the royal family for a pheasant shoot and lunch on the Queen's Sandringham Estate. According to a report, this was the first time Meghan enjoyed the annual lunch of cold cuts and salads following the shoot.

