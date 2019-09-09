The Countess of Wessex recycles a seriously eye-catching stripe skirt by Gabriela Hearst Sophie makes a statement!

The Countess of Wessex had a busy, action-packed weekend at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, where she cheered on Zara Tindall, alongside her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. As always, we loved Sophie's attire - which made her stand out from all the other spectators. She wore a navy blue top, matching blazer, lots of glam jewellery and the funkiest skirt ever! Made up of burgundy and pink stripes - the pencil style number was by high end brand Gabriela Hearst - the same brand that is loved by fellow royal the Duchess of Sussex. Sadly, the skirt is a past-season buy, and cost the royal a whooping £850. It's the epitome of luxury though - made from super soft cashmere.

Sophie styles it up in stripes

If the skirt looks familiar, that's because the royal has worn it before - back in February when she travelled to Cornwall, opening the new Primrose Hydrotherapy Pool at the Merlin MS Centre in St. Austell.

GET THE LOOK! £20, Boohoo

Sophie was welcomed by Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Edward Bolitho, the Queen’s representative in the Duchy, and Merlin MS Centre trustee, Sally-Jane Coode.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex just wore a very funky trilby to church with the Queen

Lady Louise clearly takes after her mum in the style stakes; she wore a patterned blue blouse with dark trousers and a blazer. Super smart! The pair appeared to be enjoying themselves, as they were spotted talking and laughing in the stands as well as while walking through the grounds.

READ: The Countess of Wessex's most stylish summer dresses

Zara and her ten-year-old horse Class Affair finished 17th after day two on Saturday. The 38-year-old took a tumble in her first appearance at the trials since 2017, falling off her horse during the show jumping event, but she appeared unhurt. She was also boosted that day by the support of other family members, with her husband Mike and their daughters, Mia, 5, and one-year-old Lena there to cheer her on.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.